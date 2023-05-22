Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Seeks 'Very Substantial' Damages Over His Scathing 'Wack Job' CNN Town Remarks
E. Jean Carroll wants former president Donald Trump to pay for his scathing remarks about her during a televised CNN town hall event following his loss in court, RadarOnline.com learned.
On Monday, the writer filed new docs seeking "very substantial" monetary damages, asking the judge — who also presided over her civil trial — to amend her separate defamation lawsuit.
The jury in her civil case had found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation on May 9, ordering him to pay Carroll $5 million. Trump denied having any involvement with Carroll during the trial, telling the court she was not even his "type."
Carroll, who claimed Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store, previously submitted a $10m Manhattan civil court complaint and wants Trump's recent comments on CNN included in her original 2019 filing.
While chatting with moderator Kaitlan Collins on CNN, Trump denied Carroll's bombshell claims and doubled down on his previous statements that it's a "fake" and a "made-up story." Trump called her a "wack job" and said the recent civil trial was "a rigged deal."
According to Carroll's legal team, Trump's scathing remarks on the town hall "show the depth of his malice toward Carroll, since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Donald Trump Was Warned About Retaining Classified Documents After Receiving Subpoena for Their Return, Notes From Lawyer Reveal
- Putin’s Foreign Ministry Bars MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow & Stephen Colbert From Entering Russia
- 'She Took Advantage of The Situation': Donald Trump's Wife Melania Threatened to Renegotiate Prenup Amid Husband's Sexual Abuse Battle
"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll's favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," the filing continued.
Carroll also wants the lawsuit amended with the court verdict and remarks he made about her on his Truth Social platform.
Prior to this development, Carroll's lawyer, Ms. Kaplan, said Trump's comments on CNN made "literally the day after the verdict" pushed them to make her pending defamation lawsuit an even greater priority.
Trump was the first candidate to formally announce a 2024 presidential run and he's made it clear his legal battles won't stop him from striving for reelection.