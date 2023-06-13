Donald Trump and Aide Walt Nauta Under Arrest at Miami Courthouse
A dejected Donald Trump and aide Walt Nauta are officially arrested and in federal custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite claiming he was the most mistreated president in history, Trump was given special treatment and avoided the basic procedures of his arraignment. While security concerns prevented the possibility of a perp walk, the GOP presidential primary frontrunner managed to work his way out of a list of standard procedures for those facing criminal charges.
Trump looked defeated as he left his motorcade and approached the federal courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
While Trump is no stranger to a photo op, the former president did not pose for a mugshot. Instead, a photo of Trump was supplied that was uploaded to the database, along with an electronic scan of his fingerprints.
Trump's co-defendant was also processed by Deputy Marshalls at the courthouse.
Trump entered the federal courthouse without the new attorney he had hoped for. After interviews with prospective lawyers failed, Trump was left with no choice but to proceed forward with existing counsel.
The failed search was intended to bring on a specialized attorney that would help Trump's team navigate the Espionage Act charges, as well as obstruction of justice.
Trump's 37 federal charges centered around the retention of national security and classified documents, which were recovered from his private South Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.
The unsealed indictment revealed shocking photos taken at Mar-a-Lago.
Dozens of boxes were seen stacked on top of each other in various locations at the private club. In one photo, boxes were crammed into a bathroom, the nation's top classified materials clustered around a toilet.
Another photo featured rows of boxes stacked on a stage in a ballroom, which was frequently used by guests.
Despite the images, Trump insisted he was innocent — and attempted to rile up his base on Truth Social.
Protestor turnout was abysmal — and far from the crowd Trump often bragged about. Small clusters of Trump supporters gathered outside the federal courthouse to voice their support for the disgraced former president.
Protestors donned the signature MAGA red baseball cap and waved Trump 2024 campaign flags, a sign that even unprecedented criminal charges weren't enough to sway loyalty from the Republican politician.