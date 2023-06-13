Trump Security Threat: Miami Police Lock Down Area After 'Suspcious Package' Discovered Outside Arraignment Courthouse
Miami Police are investigating a security threat outside the Florida courthouse where Donald Trump is set to appear on Tuesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The police blocked off part of North Miami Avenue in front of the federal courthouse following the discovery of what the authorities called a “mysterious device.”
A bomb squad was reportedly deployed to the scene and police dogs have been spotted moving through the media area.
The device, which police described as a television with a message targeting the press written on the screen in white paint, was found near the media area set up for the hearing.
A portable X-ray device was also allegedly placed in front of the television. Police have sealed off the area and are asking the media to move back toward the street.
Although law enforcement officials and the Secret Service were said to be “not concerned” about the “mysterious device” or Trump's safety, police are reportedly concerned about the potential safety risk that will occur when a larger crowd assembles outside the Miami courthouse.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump left his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday to fly to Miami.
The former president faces 37 charges for possession of classified documents, with 31 of those charges relating to secret and top secret classified documents he allegedly kept after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Trump supporters started to line up at the Trump National Doral Hotel to give the embattled ex-president a “hero's welcome” before he appeared for his second arraignment in just three months on Tuesday afternoon.
Local law enforcement said they anticipated up to 50,000 protestors at Trump's arraignment, and at least one security source expressed concerns regarding potential security threats that might take place ahead of the hearing.
"We could have preferred a more hardened bike rack type situation," one official said regarding the security precautions put in place.
"You have a higher likelihood of people carrying weapons, so the slightest combustion point could very quickly escalate into some problems," the source added, citing the fact that Florida is a concealed carry state.