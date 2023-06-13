Melania Trump Keeps Low Profile in NYC as Embattled Husband Donald Prepares for Federal Indictment in Miami
Former First Lady Melania Trump attended a series of low-profile maintenance appointments in New York this week as embattled husband Donald Trump flew to Florida for his appearance in federal court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail, Melania was snapped leaving Trump Tower on Monday before she visited a John Frieda hair salon. She then reportedly had a dentist appointment for nearly two hours.
The 53-year-old former model-turned-first lady was dressed in a trench coat, sunglasses, and black ballet flats while being escorted by Secret Service agents in a large, black SUV.
Meanwhile, Trump left his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday to fly to Miami. The former president faces 37 charges for possession of classified documents.
Of the charges against him, 31 relate to secret and top secret classified documents he allegedly kept after leaving the White House in January 2021.
Supporters of Trump, wearing MAGA hats and waving banners, lined up at the Trump National Doral Hotel in Miami to give him a hero's welcome before the already embattled ex-president’s second arraignment in three months.
Local law enforcement said they anticipated up to 50,000 protestors at Trump's arraignment on Tuesday.
Melania, on the other hand, stayed low-key with no public comment about the charges against her embattled husband.
- Donald Trump Could Be Forced to Pose for Mugshot in Miami Before Tuesday's Arraignment
- Joe Scarborough Scolds Republicans Defending Donald Trump, Predicts 'You're Going to Lose Even More in 2024'
- Donald Trump Desperately Looking for a New Legal Fixer Like ‘Roy Cohn' to Fight Classified Documents Charges After Two Lawyers Resign
It is also currently unclear whether Melania will be at Trump's side on Tuesday when he speaks about the federal indictment at his golf club in Bedminster.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania spoke out publicly last month to express her full support for Trump’s 2024 White House bid despite rumors the couple’s marriage is at an “all-time low.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She told Fox News in May that husband Donald has her “support” and the pair “look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”
“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” she said at the time.
Then, last week, the former first lady appeared cold as ice as she was again spotted leaving Trump Tower ahead of her husband's then-expected federal indictment.