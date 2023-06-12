Donald Trump Desperately Looking for a New Legal Fixer Like ‘Roy Cohn' to Fight Classified Documents Charges After Two Lawyers Resign
Donald Trump has been on the search for a new lawyer to help him fight off the criminal charges in Florida over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after two of his lawyers resigned — and the ex-president wants someone in the vein of his late fixer, Roy Cohn, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed Trump wants to hire a legal Pitbull to take on prosecutors in Miami. Cohn, who died in 1986, was a close friend of the businessman. Trump often worked with Cohn during his early days in New York.
Cohn was known for his aggressive tactics which Trump has praised during interviews.
The New York Times reported that Trump has been trying to lock down new legal representations after two of his lawyers, James Trusty and John Rowley, resigned last week.
Sources said Trump plans to leave New York on Tuesday and head down to Florida, before his Tuesday court hearing.
As we previously reported, Trump was hit with a 37-count indictment following Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents taken from the White House and moved to Mar-a-Lago.
In court documents, prosecutors accused Trump of attempting to have his lawyers lie to government officials about the boxes. Trump has railed against the criminal charges and called the entire probe a “witch hunt.”
Trump faces up to 100 years behind bars, if convicted.
Over the weekend, he ranted about the situation to followers at his rally.
"In this whole fake indictment, they don't even once mention the Presidential Records Act," he told the crowd. "Because they want to use something called the Espionage Act."
"Doesn't that sound terrible?" Trump added. "Ohhh, espionage! We got a box. I got a box. The espionage!"
He previously said about the investigation, "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election.”