Donald Trump Desperately Looking for a New Legal Fixer Like ‘Roy Cohn' to Fight Classified Documents Charges After Two Lawyers Resign

Donald Trump has been on the search for a new lawyer to help him fight off the criminal charges in Florida over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after two of his lawyers resigned — and the ex-president wants someone in the vein of his late fixer, Roy Cohn, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed Trump wants to hire a legal Pitbull to take on prosecutors in Miami. Cohn, who died in 1986, was a close friend of the businessman. Trump often worked with Cohn during his early days in New York.