Joe Scarborough Scolds Republicans Defending Donald Trump, Predicts 'You're Going to Lose Even More in 2024'
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough didn't mince words while lambasting Republicans supporting Donald Trump on his 2024 aspirations.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Scarborough went on a furious tirade during the Monday episode of Morning Joe, calling out those who unwaveringly back Trump despite his recent indictment on 37 counts related to the retention of classified documents.
Trump had ordered that several boxes be shipped to his Mar-a-Lago property, where they were stored in a ballroom, a bathroom, a shower, and office space, along with his bedroom and a storage room, per the indictment. The new indictment stated that Trump allegedly showed classified documents to others in the summer of 2021.
"If they want to harbor a fugitive, politically, that like, stole nuclear secrets, good luck you're going to lose even more in 2024," Scarborough predicted.
The media personality scoffed at a recent headline from The New York Post, which had featured the Trump indictment while asking "What About the Bidens?" on the front page.
Scarborough also cited a CBS poll which indicated that roughly 80 percent of the country saw Trump's alleged keeping of nuclear and military docs as a national security risk. On the other hand, only 38 percent of Republicans felt the same, which echoed the sentiments of Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elise Stefanik, Marco Rubio, and others who spoke out in defense of Trump following the latest development.
"You keep narrowing down your base until you have insurrectionists, weirdos, and freaks. And that's where we are. Everybody, look, you're freaking out about what's going on. Look at that number," Scarborough declared.
"That is us people who actually give a damn about a president of the United States who steals nuclear secrets and then lies about it to the FBI when the FBI tries to retrieve nuclear secrets," he continued.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Trump has been searching for a new lawyer to help him fight off the criminal charges in Florida after two of his resigned, and is now looking for someone with the prowess of his late fixer, Roy Cohn.
Meanwhile, Trump has denounced the criminal charges and called the probe a "witch hunt."