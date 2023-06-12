Joe Scarborough Scolds Republicans Defending Donald Trump, Predicts 'You're Going to Lose Even More in 2024'

Trump had ordered that several boxes be shipped to his Mar-a-Lago property, where they were stored in a ballroom, a bathroom, a shower, and office space, along with his bedroom and a storage room, per the indictment. The new indictment stated that Trump allegedly showed classified documents to others in the summer of 2021.

"If they want to harbor a fugitive, politically, that like, stole nuclear secrets, good luck you're going to lose even more in 2024," Scarborough predicted.