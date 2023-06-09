Megyn Kelly Blasts Donald Trump's Indictment Charges as 'Blatantly Political'
Megyn Kelly blasted the charges against ex-president Donald Trump as "blatantly political," RadarOnline.com has learned.
A Florida grand jury voted to indict the embattled GOP presidential nominee frontrunner in the Department of Justice's probe into missing classified documents, which were recovered at Trump's private club, Mar-a-Lago.
Kelly discussed the 37 counts included in the indictment on Friday's episode of her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Kelly listed Trump's charges that included conspiracy to obstruct justice to her guest Charles C.W. Cooke.
After the talk show host ran through each count, Kelly noted that the "goal" of the language used in the indictment was "to make this sound as dire as humanly possible."
Cooke agreed that the "phrases" Kelly listed sounded "very bad" as he acknowledged the possibility that "they may well be."
In an apparent attempt to pivot from Trump's woes, Cooke argued that the American public did not know "what was in those boxes in Biden's garage" or the "emails on Hillary's server."
After the two went back and forth on semantics, Kelly pointed out that "there's no question [Trump] had classified documents" at Mar-a-Lago as was photographed in the indictment.
Kelly reminded her viewers that the counts were "allegations" as she discussed the indictment's more detailed claims, including an accusation that Trump flaunted the missing documents to Mar-a-Lago guests. Kelly laughed as she read an allegation that Trump "praised whoever deleted [Hillary] Clinton's emails."
"They're certainly painting a picture that doesn't sound unlike Donald Trump," Kelly said as she noted the claims did not "tell us what he did after the fact."
Cooke gave a strong response when he stated that if the claims were true, Trump's "irresponsible behavior" alleged in the charges should be indicative that he is unfit for office.
Cooke doubled down that he "can't imagine Ron DeSantis behaving like that," to which Kelly agreed, "No, but I can imagine Hillary and Joe Biden behaving like that."
Kelly admitted that she "couldn't help but wonder" about what was in Biden's garage or Hillary's emails as she questioned the political motivations of the indictment.
"That's the real question. Does any of this move votes?" Kelly asked. "With respect to this Republican party that has him 30 or 40 points up, does this change anything?"