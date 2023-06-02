Trump ‘Brain Fart’ Draws Right-wing Ire
Donald Trump faced backlash from his base over behavior that once garnered their support. The ex-president issued a plethora of insults at loyalists who supported his controversial political career, which sparked division among Republican voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's own base appeared to draw a line in the sand after the ex-president bashed one of the most popular MAGA figures, his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
McEnany served as one of many press secretaries during the Trump administration. Since leaving her post at the White House, McEnany remained popular amongst Republican voters and was often featured on networks like Fox News.
Such was the case when she appeared on the conservative news network and discussed Republican presidential primary polling numbers.
Despite years of loyalty to Trump, the former president took personal offense to McEnany's remarks on his specific numbers — and Trump made sure he let his supports know on Truth Social.
"Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump posted to his social platform. "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34."
"She [McEnany] knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll," the embattled ex-president continued. "The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"
While the replies on Trump's post appeared to be from bots or die-hard loyalists spamming the comment section with memes glorifying the ex-president, others were voiced their outrage at his behavior.
"It was disappointing. Kayleigh is one of the best press secretaries we’ve ever had, and has been a staunch defender of President Trump. This attack for such a minimal disagreement is not a good look," replied one Truth Social user. "I don’t understand his penchant to go scorched earth on people he disagrees with — especially supporters."
Another chimed in, "I don’t like his comment. She is great. If he starts attacking her we are losing."
While supporters saw the post as Trump "digging his hole deeper," the GOP frontrunner continued to post crude remarks and photos aimed anyone who offered support of his opponents, particularly Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump's Truth Social account was littered with disparaging posts that targeted the Florida lawmaker.
Often the images were clearly edited to present Trump in a more dominating light, however, weary voters saw the attacks as childish — and did not represent the decorum of a president.
"Doesn’t mean anything when he burns all his bridges and can’t fill his cabinet with good quality people. President is only as good as his cabinet. After all said and done he’ll have to settle for a bunch of garbage because no one will work for him," the user posted.