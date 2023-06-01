Disorder in the Court: Trump Demands Judge in Hush Money Criminal Case Recuse Himself Due to 'Significant Conflicts'

Donald Trump has filed a motion seeking to remove New York City judge presiding over his criminal hush money case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A brazen Trump called out State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan citing several “significant conflicts” ranging from small contributions to anti-Republican groups and revelations his daughter is the chief operating officer of a Democratic consulting firm.

“The Judge’s daughter stands to significantly financially benefit from a decision her father may make because of her direct efforts with Joe Biden’s campaign,” said the May 31 press release issued by Trump’s spokesman.