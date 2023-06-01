Disorder in the Court: Trump Demands Judge in Hush Money Criminal Case Recuse Himself Due to 'Significant Conflicts'
Donald Trump has filed a motion seeking to remove New York City judge presiding over his criminal hush money case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A brazen Trump called out State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan citing several “significant conflicts” ranging from small contributions to anti-Republican groups and revelations his daughter is the chief operating officer of a Democratic consulting firm.
“The Judge’s daughter stands to significantly financially benefit from a decision her father may make because of her direct efforts with Joe Biden’s campaign,” said the May 31 press release issued by Trump’s spokesman.
“Judge Merchan also apparently made political contributions to Joe Biden and to causes such as ‘Stop Republicans,’” according to the statement. “This case has no factual or legal merit, having been brought by a District Attorney (Alvin Bragg) who ran on a platform of ‘Get Trump,’ an impartial judge is vital to stop this travesty of justice.”
The once-unknown Judge Merchan received an avalanche of death threats after presiding over Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony counts related to his alleged role in paying adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their supposed affair under wraps.
The motion comes nearly one month after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported radio talk host Frank Morano filed an official complaint with the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC) citing similar conflict charges against Merchan.
Morano, a host for New York’s 77Talk Radio-WABC, believes the judge violated the state’s judicial rules by making small contributions to the voter outreach group Progressive Turnout Project, another group called Stop Republicans, and to the President Biden’s campaign.
“A Judge or candidate for elective Judicial office shall refrain from inappropriate political activity,” Morano noted. “The fact that the Judge has already declared (through his contributions) such an overt preference for Donald Trump’s opponent, makes it impossible for the public to view Judge Merchan’s handling of this case as being proper and unbiased.”
Even though the contributions were small – about $35 in total — Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics professor at New York University told CNN.com the American Bar Association Model Code of Judicial Conduct frowns upon the political donations.
During Trump’s historic April 5 arraignment, Judge Merchan ordered the former president to stop making incendiary social media statements and basically keep his mouth shut.
“Defense counsel, speak to your client and anybody else you need to, and remind them to please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals,” Merchan said, stopping short of issuing a gag order.
It is unknown how Judge Merchan is going to react to the new verbal volley – which also takes a dig at the jurist’s decision to sentenced Trump’s longtime financial chief, Allen Weisslberg, to five months at the notorious Riker’s Island in January after he pled guilty to a tax fraud scheme.
“The motion also chronicles Judge’s Merchan’s conduct in a previous case when he pushed former Trump Organization CFO, Alan Weisselberg to cooperate against the Trump Corporation and President Trump,” according to the statement.
“President Trump, like all Americans, is entitled under the Constitution to an impartial judge and fair legal process. This motion lays out Judge Merchan’s significant conflicts.”