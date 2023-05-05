Trump's Hush Money Criminal Case Judge Accused Of Violating N.Y. State Judicial Conduct Rules
A conservative radio talk show host is accusing the New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case of allegedly violating the state’s judicial rules of conduct, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Frank Morano says State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan should be sanctioned by the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC) for allegedly contributing to the Joe Biden campaign and two left-wing political groups known for hating Trump – creating a conflict of interests in the criminal case.
The once-unknown Judge Merchan made national headlines – and became the subject of an avalanche of death threats after presiding over Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony charges related to his alleged role in paying adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their supposed affair under wraps.
Morano, a host for New York’s 77Talk Radio-WABC, believes the judge violated the state’s judicial rules by making small contributions during the 2020 election cycle to the voter outreach group Progressive Turnout Project, another group called Stop Republicans, and to the Biden campaign.
“A Judge or candidate for elective Judicial office shall refrain from inappropriate political activity,” Morano noted quoting specially from the CJC’s Section 100.5
“The fact that the Judge has already declared (through his contributions) such an overt preference for Donald Trump’s opponent, makes it impossible for the public to view Judge Merchan’s handling of this case as being proper and unbiased,” Morano said in an emailed press release.
“Additionally, in the event that there’s a criminal conviction, this would likely open the door to a series of appellate issues, dragging out this lengthy process further and costing the public additional money.”
Even though the contributions were small – about $35 in total — Stephen Gillers, a legal ethics professor at New York University told CNN.com the American Bar Association Model Code of Judicial Conduct frowns upon the political donations.
“The contribution to Biden and possibly the one to ‘Stop Republicans’ would be forbidden unless there is some other explanation that would allow them,” said Gillers, who admitted the amount donated is negligible.
Morano is also asking the commission and New York’s Office of Court Administration to remove Judge Merchan from Trump’s case.
“While the amounts are undeniably small and likely had no effect on the election, this would be a blatant disregard of the rules of judicial conduct, even if these entities had nothing to do with the defendant in this case,” Morano said.
The former commander-in-chief went on a warpath after learning Merchan was assigned to his criminal case — especially since the same judge sentenced his longtime financial chief, Allen Weisselberg, to five months at Riker’s Island in January after he pled guilty to a tax fraud scheme.
Trump also took to social media to pounce on Merchan’s family declaring: “HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR 'KAMALA' & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN.”
Morano was unavailable for comment. Marisa Harrison, a spokeswoman for the commission, told RadarOnline.com: “By law, I can’t confirm, deny or comment on the existence of any complaint.”