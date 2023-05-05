Trump's Hush Money Criminal Case Judge Accused Of Violating N.Y. State Judicial Conduct Rules

A conservative radio talk show host is accusing the New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case of allegedly violating the state’s judicial rules of conduct, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Frank Morano says State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan should be sanctioned by the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC) for allegedly contributing to the Joe Biden campaign and two left-wing political groups known for hating Trump – creating a conflict of interests in the criminal case.

The once-unknown Judge Merchan made national headlines – and became the subject of an avalanche of death threats after presiding over Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony charges related to his alleged role in paying adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their supposed affair under wraps.