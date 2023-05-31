Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Milktoast': Donald Trump Slams Ex-press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Over Fox News Appearance

Donald Trump Slams Ex-press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Source: Mega
By:

May 31 2023, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump slammed former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week after she appeared on Fox News and said Ron DeSantis is “closing the gap” on the former president in Iowa, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McEnany appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday to discuss a recent poll that found Trump is now ahead of DeSantis in Iowa by only 25 points.

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Slams Ex-press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Source: Mega

Trump was previously ahead of the Florida governor in Iowa by 34 points.

“The DeSantis team would say, you know: ‘We just had polling come out that shows we closed the gap by 9 points since we announced in Iowa,” McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary between April 2020 and January 2021, said on Fox News on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Slams Ex-press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Source: Mega

“Still, Trump’s hugely ahead, but they say they’re closing the gap. That’s their argument,” she continued. “If you look at the polling now, it was Trump 34 in Iowa, it’s now Trump 25. That’s double digits.”

Shortly after McEnany’s appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime this week, former President Trump rushed to Truth Social to slam his former press secretary for seemingly supporting DeSantis.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump not only called McEnany “milktoast” instead of “milquetoast,” but he also dubbed the 35-year-old former staffer a “RINO,” a “globalist,” and claimed she is not a “real star.”

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up,” the former president wrote at 8:20 PM on Tuesday night. “While 25 is great, it’s not 34.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Slams Ex-press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Source: Mega

“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” Trump continued. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McEnany’s remarks on Tuesday – and Trump’s subsequent response on Truth Social – came just days after DeSantis officially announced his bid for the White House in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Slams Ex-press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Source: Mega

Shortly after DeSantis launched his 2024 campaign on May 24, Trump again rushed to Truth Social to attack the Florida governor and say DeSantis “can’t win the general election.”

The former president also claimed DeSantis “desperately needs a personality transplant” and took credit for the Florida politician winning his 2018 race for governor.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Look, Ron DeSanctimonious came to me asking for help. He was losing badly, by 31 points, to popular Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam,” Trump wrote hours after DeSantis announced his White House Bid. “He was getting ready to drop out of the race – Ran a terrible campaign!”

“Ron told me he had one last chance, my Support & Endorsement, which Putnam, and everyone else, wanted also. I gave it to Ron, and the race was over,” the embattled former president continued. “In one day, he went from losing badly, to winning by a lot. With 3 LARGE TRUMP RALLIES, he WON THE GENERAL ELECTION in an upset. DISLOYAL!!!”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.