2024 Hopeful Ron DeSantis Unleashes on Trump, Florida Gov. Questions 'What Happened' to Ex-Prez and Says Campaign Is Going the 'Wrong Direction'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis railed against former president Donald Trump following his entry in the presidential race, RadarOnline.com has learned, criticizing Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and more after months of evading comments made by his rival for the GOP nomination.

"It seems like he's running to the left and I have always been somebody that's just been moored in conservative principles," DeSantis said while chatting with radio host Matt Murphy in an interview Thursday.

"So these will be interesting debates to have, but I can tell you, you don't win nationally by moving to the left, you win nationally by standing for bold policy. We showed that in Florida," he added. "I never watered down anything I did."