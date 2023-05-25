Trump Bombshell: Ron DeSantis Considering Pardoning Donald Over Jan. 6
Donald Trump rarely misses an opportunity to tear apart political rival Ron DeSantis, from dubbing him degrading nicknames like "Meatball Ron" and "Ron Desanctimonious" to trashing his abilities as a politician.
Despite their heated feud, RadarOnline.com has learned the Florida governor admitted during a recent interview that if he was elected President of the United States, he'd consider pardoning Trump, along with other January 6 defendants.
"I’m going to do on day one, I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases, who people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive in issuing pardons," DeSantis claimed on the Thursday, May 25, installment of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” podcast, after the topic of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection attempts came up in conversation.
"I would say any example of disfavored treatment based on politics, or weaponization would be included in that review, no matter how small or how big," the 44-year-old presidential hopeful added.
The Justice Department announced in May that roughly 485 individuals have been arrested in connection with Jan. 6, and over 1,000 total have been arrested.
DeSantis alleged both the FBI and the Justice Department were responsible for misusing their respective authority by investigating those involved in the infamous Capitol riot. He also insisted federal law enforcement had targeted anti-abortion groups.
- Donald Trump Attacks ‘DISLOYAL’ Ron DeSantis In 4 AM Post: ‘Desperately Needs a Personality Transplant’
- Ron DeSantis Has 'Lost His D*** Mind' After Banning DEI Initiatives at Florida Universities, Stephen A. Smith Says
- The Wait Is Over: Gov. Ron DeSantis Slated to Announce Presidential Campaign on Twitter With Elon Musk
"We’re going to find examples where the government’s been weaponized against disfavored groups," he continued. Aand we will apply relief as appropriate, but it will be done on a case-by-case basis."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As Radar previously reported, DeSantis confirmed his intent to run for president in the upcoming 2024 election on Wednesday, May 24, in a glitch-ridden Twitter announcement.
Trump later chimed in on the social media fail via Truth Social, penning: "Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"