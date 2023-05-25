Trump Bombshell: Ron DeSantis Considering Pardoning Donald Over Jan. 6

"I’m going to do on day one, I will have folks that will get together and look at all these cases, who people are victims of weaponization or political targeting, and we will be aggressive in issuing pardons," DeSantis claimed on the Thursday, May 25, installment of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” podcast, after the topic of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection attempts came up in conversation.

"I would say any example of disfavored treatment based on politics, or weaponization would be included in that review, no matter how small or how big," the 44-year-old presidential hopeful added.