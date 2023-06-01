Donald Trump Ramps Up Attacks Against Ron DeSantis, Claims Florida Gov. 'Wants to Change His Name' in Barrage of Truth Social Posts
Donald Trump claimed Ron DeSantis “wants to change his name” as the former president ramped up his attacks against the Florida governor ahead of next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Former President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday evening and launched a barrage of remarks against DeSantis.
But while Trump’s Truth Social blitz began with a series of recent polls showing him leading both DeSantis and President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election field, the attacks quickly turned personal as the businessman-turned-GOP politician claimed DeSantis “wants to change his name.”
“Have you heard that ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again,” Trump wrote at 7:30 PM on Wednesday night. “He is demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis.”
“Actually, I like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it,” the former president continued. “He gets very upset when people, including reporters, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, he shouldn’t mind, DeSanctimonious?”
Trump also posted a series of articles that dubbed DeSantis a “Trump knockoff,” touted the former president’s support as “unmovable,” and claimed “only Trump has what it takes” to lead the country in 2024.
Meanwhile, the embattled former president also launched an attack on Chris Christie – the former New Jersey governor-turned-Trump campaign advisor – as Christie reportedly prepares to announce his own 2024 White House bid next week.
“[Chris Christie] needs to run,” Trump reposted with a comment initially published by Roger Stone. “Not for President. He just needs to run.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently ramped up his attacks against DeSantis after the Florida governor officially announced his campaign for the 2024 presidency last week.
Shortly after DeSantis launched his campaign on May 24, Trump rushed to Truth Social to claim the Florida governor is “disloyal,” needs a “personality transplant,” and “can’t win the general election.”
“He was, and is, a disciple of horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too many to mention,” Trump wrote at the time. “Also, he desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet.”
“A disloyal person!”