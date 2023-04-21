Mika Brzezinski & Joe Scarborough Confront Kari Lake In Airport Over Election Fraud Claims

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was confronted by MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned. The confrontation reportedly took place on Wednesday during a chance encounter between the trio at Palm Beach International Airport.

Source: Mega

Lake described the confrontation while speaking with embattled political strategist and former Trump White House official Steve Bannon on his Real America’s Voice program The War Room on Thursday. According to Lake, the confrontation took place after she approached the Morning Joe cohosts to “introduce herself.”

Source: Mega

“I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend an awful lot of time badmouthing me on your show,” Lake recalled saying while describing the interaction to Bannon. “And I just wanted to, you know, put the human being behind the face that you guys kind of go after.” “Look, you know, I’m the human being behind the person,” Lake continued. “You guys like to bash 24/7, and that’s okay. But I just wanted to introduce myself.”

But while Lake admitted she found Scarborough “fairly nice,” the failed GOP gubernatorial candidate said Brzezinski was “not very pleasant” because she chose to confront Lake over her false claims that the 2020 presidential election – as well as Lake’s own election in November – was stolen. “Well, you’re a liar, and you’re an election denier,” Brzezinksi reportedly said, according to Lake. “And, you know, went on and delivered delusions and all of this.”

Source: Mega

Lake took to Twitter to further describe Wednesday’s confrontation, revealing that Brzezinksi recorded the trio’s brief interaction. Lake also challenged the married Morning Joe hosts to have her on their show. “Ran into Joe & Mika from [MSNBC] at the airport,” Lake tweeted. “[Scarborough] was fairly nice, but his wife [Brzezinksi] started recording me, called me a ‘Liar’ & said I was ‘Delusional.’”

Ran into Joe & Mika from @MSNBC at the airport. @joenbc was fairly nice, but his wife @morningmika started recording me, called me a “Liar” & said I was “Delusional”



They constantly lie & disparage me on National TV. I wonder if they’d be brave enough to have me on their show? pic.twitter.com/2HZZSG9yDM — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 19, 2023

"They constantly lie & disparage me on National TV," Lake continued. "I wonder if they'd be brave enough to have me on their show?" As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona in November to Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs.

Shortly after losing the race in November, Lake filed a lawsuit asking the court to throw out certified election results because “hundreds of thousands” of ballots were allegedly cast illegally. Despite losing the race to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, Lake refused to concede.