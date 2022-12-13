Kari Lake Plotting Her Return To Television As She Publicly Fights To Overturn Arizona Election Results
Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona — but the former news gal has wasted no time scoping out a return to television, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!”
Sources revealed Lake, 53, plan while she publicly attempts to challenge her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race.
Earlier this month, Lake filed a lawsuit asking the court to throw out certified election results. In court documents, she complained about long lines that voters experienced on election day in Maricopa County.
In addition, she suggested that hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast without providing any evidence to back up her claims.
Lake lost her election to democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Days later, she refused to concede.
The failed politician told her supporters, “‘Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week.”
“What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable,” she said. On the other hand, Hobbs accepted the results and told her supporters, “I am honored to stand before you as Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.”
Lake and her legal team are expected to be in court this week to argue their case.
The ex-news anchor was supported by ex-Prez Donald Trump who had appeared at Lake’s campaign events in Arizona.
At the event, Lake praised Trump stating, “President Trump taught us how to fight and I took a few notes. That’s why I go after the fake news because he showed us how to do it. He gave us the game plan and he showed us exactly how to stand up and fight. Republicans need to fight back.”