Donald Trump's Desperate Search for Legal Counsel Before Arraignment Fails, Left to Make Due with Ex-Attorneys
The revolving door of attorneys willing to take on Donald Trump as a client appeared to come to a screeching halt on Tuesday, as the embattled ex-president failed to find new legal counsel in time for his historic arraignment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After two of his attorneys resigned last week, Trump had hoped to find a lawyer among the likes of his late friend and legal scion Roy Cohn, who died in 1986.
The desperate search was unfruitful — and Trump was left with no new options to represent him as he faces federal criminal charges for the possession of missing classified documents, as well as obstruction of justice.
Trump had no new shiny toys to play with when he arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
With no local attorney willing to step up to the plate, Trump had no choice but to move forward with his existing counsel Todd Blanche and Chris Kise. The duo were among the few attorneys left willing to take on the case — and Trump's reputation as a client.
The search for new counsel was riddled with setbacks. Trump and his current team of lawyers struggled to find an attorney specializing in national security and eligible for a security clearance, which was necessary for the complexity of his Espionage Act charges.
Several interviews took place, including one with Howard Srebnick, who ultimately turned Trump down, reported the Guardian.
Srebnick previously expressed interest in the gig due to the high fees associated with Trump's case — however, the attorney declined after meeting with his law partners.
David Markus was also being eyed by Trump's team. Markus previously represented former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who was accused of lying to the FBI and moving campaign funds to personal accounts.
Benedict Kuehne was seen at Trump Doral in Miami on Monday night, where last-minute meetings were held. While it was unclear why Kuehne declined to work on the GOP frontrunner's case, the controversial attorney came with his own baggage.
In 2008, Kuehne was indicted on money laundering charges, which were ultimately dropped. Additionally, he faced disbarment for contempt of court related to a recent civil suit that he lost.
While it's unclear what personal reasons each prospective attorney had for failing to reach an agreement to represent the 45th president, Trump's past behavior did not do him any favors in swaying counsel.
Trump toted a history of being a notoriously difficult client, who often dismissed legal advice while using counsel as attack dogs against prosecutors, political opponents, and those he viewed as enemies.
Additional concern centered on their professional reputation that could be tarnished by representing Trump and being promptly paid for their time and services.