Donald Trump's Desperate Search for Legal Counsel Before Arraignment Fails, Left to Make Due with Ex-Attorneys

The revolving door of attorneys willing to take on Donald Trump as a client appeared to come to a screeching halt on Tuesday, as the embattled ex-president failed to find new legal counsel in time for his historic arraignment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After two of his attorneys resigned last week, Trump had hoped to find a lawyer among the likes of his late friend and legal scion Roy Cohn, who died in 1986.

The desperate search was unfruitful — and Trump was left with no new options to represent him as he faces federal criminal charges for the possession of missing classified documents, as well as obstruction of justice.