Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Supporters Caught on Camera Cursing Out Female Reporter for Asking Ex-prez if He Was 'Ready to Go to Jail'

aaaaa
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A crowd of Donald Trump supporters was caught on camera yelling profanities and kicking a reporter out of a restaurant, after she asked the former president if he was prepared to go to jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The tense exchange went down Tuesday afternoon at Versailles Cuban Bakery in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Trump stopped at the restaurant on his way back from the U.S. federal courthouse, where he was arrested and arraigned on 37 criminal charges.

Article continues below advertisement
aaaaa
Source: mega

Donald Trump at Versailles Cuban Bakery

While the crowd of MAGA supporters were overjoyed to see Trump in person, Sky News reporter Sophie Alexander tested her luck, as she attempted to remind the everyone present of the gravity of the situation they were experiencing.

For the first time in U.S. history, a former president was arrested on criminal charges.

Trump's indictment centered on missing classified documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago, and included charges under the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

Article continues below advertisement
aaaaa
Source: mega

Given the day's events, reporters like Alexander flocked to Versailles when word got out of Trump's impromptu visit.

Alexander was recording video on her cell phone as she entered the packed restaurant and maneuvered her way through the crowd, which was enamored by Trump's presence.

"President Trump, are you ready to go to jail?" Alexander yelled in the former president's direction before she was met with fury.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sophiealex1/Twitter

The reporter's bold question was immediately met with outrage, as MAGA voters loudly booed her.

As the camera continued to record, men in the audience became increasingly hostile.

"Get the f--- out of here!" shouted one supporter, as another approached Alexander with force.

As Alexander was heckled out the front doors, an older white man in a suit and tie approached her — and grabbed at her cell phone.

Article continues below advertisement
aaaaa
Source: @sophiealex1/Twitter

While the cell phone video was distorted in the chaotic exchange, a deep voice was clearly captured.

"Get out, you stupid b----!" yelled a person from the crowd, presumably from the sharp-dressed man who was face to face with Alexander moments before.

Alexander shared the video on Twitter, where she also posted a photo of the man approaching her from a different angle.

The reporter confirmed that she was not hurt and safely made it out of the area.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.