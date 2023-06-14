Trump Supporters Caught on Camera Cursing Out Female Reporter for Asking Ex-prez if He Was 'Ready to Go to Jail'
A crowd of Donald Trump supporters was caught on camera yelling profanities and kicking a reporter out of a restaurant, after she asked the former president if he was prepared to go to jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tense exchange went down Tuesday afternoon at Versailles Cuban Bakery in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.
Trump stopped at the restaurant on his way back from the U.S. federal courthouse, where he was arrested and arraigned on 37 criminal charges.
While the crowd of MAGA supporters were overjoyed to see Trump in person, Sky News reporter Sophie Alexander tested her luck, as she attempted to remind the everyone present of the gravity of the situation they were experiencing.
For the first time in U.S. history, a former president was arrested on criminal charges.
Trump's indictment centered on missing classified documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago, and included charges under the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.
Given the day's events, reporters like Alexander flocked to Versailles when word got out of Trump's impromptu visit.
Alexander was recording video on her cell phone as she entered the packed restaurant and maneuvered her way through the crowd, which was enamored by Trump's presence.
"President Trump, are you ready to go to jail?" Alexander yelled in the former president's direction before she was met with fury.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Donald Trump Is 'Scared S---less' of Documents Indictment, Says Ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly
- White House Press Secretary Chuckles When Questioned if Biden Will Pardon Trump: ‘Next Question’
- Cuffed: Anti-Trump Protester Arrested for Sprinting in Front of Ex-President's Motorcade With 'Lock Him Up' Sign
The reporter's bold question was immediately met with outrage, as MAGA voters loudly booed her.
As the camera continued to record, men in the audience became increasingly hostile.
"Get the f--- out of here!" shouted one supporter, as another approached Alexander with force.
As Alexander was heckled out the front doors, an older white man in a suit and tie approached her — and grabbed at her cell phone.
While the cell phone video was distorted in the chaotic exchange, a deep voice was clearly captured.
"Get out, you stupid b----!" yelled a person from the crowd, presumably from the sharp-dressed man who was face to face with Alexander moments before.
Alexander shared the video on Twitter, where she also posted a photo of the man approaching her from a different angle.
The reporter confirmed that she was not hurt and safely made it out of the area.