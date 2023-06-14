Trump Supporters Caught on Camera Cursing Out Female Reporter for Asking Ex-prez if He Was 'Ready to Go to Jail'

A crowd of Donald Trump supporters was caught on camera yelling profanities and kicking a reporter out of a restaurant, after she asked the former president if he was prepared to go to jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The tense exchange went down Tuesday afternoon at Versailles Cuban Bakery in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Trump stopped at the restaurant on his way back from the U.S. federal courthouse, where he was arrested and arraigned on 37 criminal charges.