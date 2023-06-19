'It Was Very Disturbing': Former National Security Advisor John Bolton Claims Donald Trump Was 'Obsessed' With Collecting Classified Material

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton recently claimed that Donald Trump was “obsessed” with collecting classified material during the embattled ex-president’s single term in the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come shortly after Trump was arrested in Miami and arraigned on 37 counts connected to his retention of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021, Bolton claimed he witnessed the former president’s alleged classified material obsession firsthand.