Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

'It Was Very Disturbing': Former National Security Advisor John Bolton Claims Donald Trump Was 'Obsessed' With Collecting Classified Material

John Bolton Claims Trump Was 'Obsessed' With Collecting Classified Material
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 19 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton recently claimed that Donald Trump was “obsessed” with collecting classified material during the embattled ex-president’s single term in the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come shortly after Trump was arrested in Miami and arraigned on 37 counts connected to his retention of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021, Bolton claimed he witnessed the former president’s alleged classified material obsession firsthand.

Article continues below advertisement
John Bolton Claims Trump Was 'Obsessed' With Collecting Classified Material
Source: Mega

Bolton, who served as Trump’s National Security Advisor between 2018 and 2019, shared his claims on Sunday during an appearance with MSNBC host Jen Psaki.

According to Bolton, Trump’s alleged obsession with classified material while still in office was “very disturbing.”

John Bolton Claims Trump Was 'Obsessed' With Collecting Classified Material
Source: Mega

“I think he was kind of a collector of things that he thought were of interest to him for some reason or another. Clippings, mementos, classified documents,” Bolton told Psaki this weekend. “It was very disturbing.”

“We could see in the course of meetings with him, intelligence briefings, decision meetings that sometimes he liked to retain things,” the former National Security Advisor continued. “And it became the practice just to make sure that we got them back in as many cases as we could.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Obviously, we failed in many cases, but it was a pattern evident to me from early on.”

Bolton also cited one infamous incident in particular where Trump tweeted a series of classified documents connected to a failed Iranian missile launch in August 2019.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
John Bolton Claims Trump Was 'Obsessed' With Collecting Classified Material
Source: Mega

"The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran," Trump wrote on Twitter on August 30, 2019, alongside a classified U.S. reconnaissance satellite photo.

"I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One,” the then-president added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
John Bolton Claims Trump Was 'Obsessed' With Collecting Classified Material
Source: Mega

Bolton said the incident was particularly “disturbing” and that there was “no conceivable reason” why a sitting U.S. president would publicly post classified information provided by intelligence officials.

“There’s no conceivable reason for that, except it made him feel good to be able to do it,” Bolton told Psaki. “That’s one example. But it’s typical of the mindset, in my view.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.