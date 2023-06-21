Donald Trump Sent Team on 'Fact-Finding' Mission Against 'Rat' Mark Meadows, Explosive Report Claims
Embattled Donald Trump suspected Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, was a "rat" months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president allegedly sent his top advisors and attorneys on a "small fact-finding mission" related to Meadows, who was then rumored to have been questioned by Justice Department's special counsel Jack Smith on multiple probes about Trump.
According to Rolling Stone, a source close to Trump's team claimed he was keen on gathering as much information as possible to answer his incessant question: "What is Mark doing?" At the time, Meadows had severed ties with his former boss.
Justice Department investigators were also said to have questioned Meadows under oath on his knowledge about their probes into missing classified documents and Trump's alleged effort to undermine the 2020 presidential election results.
The Trump insider claimed political advisors and lawyers went looking for answers on whether or not Meadows cooperated with the Justice Department — and to what extent.
Unfortunately for the twice-indicted ex-president, the MAGA loyalists returned empty-handed.
In early June, Meadow's lawyer confirmed that Trump's former chief of staff testified under oath but remained tight-lipped on the details.
"Without commenting on whether or not Mr. Meadows has testified before the grand jury or in any other proceeding, Mr. Meadows has maintained a commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal obligation to do so," George Terwilliger said of Meadow's testimony.
Two additional sources close to Trump's team claimed that several lawyers and advisors close to the GOP frontrunner discussed the possibility of Meadow's cooperating with the Justice Department as part of a plea deal.
The insiders separately claimed that the possibility of Meadow's flipping to lessen his own legal blow was a recurring topic among Team Trump — and the ex-president allegedly commented that it was a "shame" if the rumors were true.
Another source alleged that the anti-Meadows rhetoric even made its way to emoji form, with Meadows being referred to with the rat emoji by top advisors and allies in group text messages.
Trump was indicted on 37 counts related to the Mar-a-Lago missing documents. Charges fell under the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.