Bill Barr Calls Ex-President Donald Trump a 'Defiant 9-Year-Old' Who Will 'Burn the Whole House Down'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr doubled down on his claim that ex-President Donald Trump is in big trouble if even half of the 37-count indictment against him is true, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite a week of insults from Trump, Barr did not hold back in his assessment of his former boss.
Barr made it clear that he believes Trump only has himself to blame for his current situation.
"This is not a circumstance where he's the victim or this is government overreach," Barr told Robert Costa of CBS' Face the Nation. "He provoked this whole problem himself. Yes, he's been the victim of unfair witch hunts in the past. But that doesn't obviate the fact that he's also a fundamentally flawed person who engages in reckless conduct."
While Barr acknowledged that Trump had accomplished good things while in office and has many good qualities, he believes that Trump's behavior ultimately harms the conservative and Republican agenda.
"He is a consummate narcissist, and he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk," he told Costa.
Barr also weighed in on the recent revelations that Trump may have lied to the Justice Department. When asked if he believed Trump lied, Barr responded, "Yes, I do." He went on to describe the former President as a "defiant 9-year-old kid" who is constantly pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing it.
Barr believes that Trump is a petty individual who always puts his own interests and gratifies his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country's interests.
The former AG told the outlet, "Our country can't be a therapy session for a troubled man like this."
Barr is also on record saying that Trump would seek to "destroy" the Republican Party if defeated in his bid to become its 2024 presidential nominee.
"Unless the rest of the party goes along with him, he will burn the whole house down by leading 'his people' out of the GOP," Barr told the New York Post in November of 2022.
"Trump's willingness to destroy the party if he does not get his way is not based on principle, but on his own supreme narcissism," Barr continued. "His egoism makes him unable to think of a political party as anything but an extension of himself — a cult of personality."
