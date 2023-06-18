Bill Barr Calls Ex-President Donald Trump a 'Defiant 9-Year-Old' Who Will 'Burn the Whole House Down'

Barr is also on record saying that Trump would seek to "destroy" the Republican Party if defeated in his bid to become its 2024 presidential nominee.

"Unless the rest of the party goes along with him, he will burn the whole house down by leading 'his people' out of the GOP," Barr told the New York Post in November of 2022.

"Trump's willingness to destroy the party if he does not get his way is not based on principle, but on his own supreme narcissism," Barr continued. "His egoism makes him unable to think of a political party as anything but an extension of himself — a cult of personality."