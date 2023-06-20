Joe Scarborough Slams Trump 'Double Standard' After He Addressed Docs Case, It Was 'Incriminating and Stupid'

"It was incoherent and I must say incoherent, incriminating and stupid," said Scarborough on the latest Morning Joe, stating there was no reason for Trump to take government documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left office in January 2021.

"And I say that by saying Donald Trump actually wants people to believe that in his transcript he's looking at a document and telling an aide, I can't declassify this now. I could have declassified it when I was president of the United States, but I can't now."

"Why did he hide the documents? Because he had golf shirts, clothing, pants and shoes inside cases with nuclear information, war plans against Iran. And some of America's greatest vulnerabilities are all in there with Mar a Lago golf shirts," Scarborough continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.