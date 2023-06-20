Joe Scarborough Slams Trump 'Double Standard' After He Addressed Docs Case, It Was 'Incriminating and Stupid'
Joe Scarborough went off about the case of the classified documents involving former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned, firing back at the "double standard" over the treatment of the 2024 hopeful amid his legal war.
The MSNBC personality denounced claims from Trump supporters who argued there is a "double standard from the Justice Department," describing it as a great irony.
Scarborough argued that it "would be criminal for anybody else who did this" while shutting down those who believe the investigation into Trump is merely political.
"There's one standard that every government official is held to, who would immediately be arrested. And then there's the standard they held Donald Trump to. Dragged their feet for over a year," Scarborough said after Trump sat for an interview on Monday with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.
He then blasted the FBI for not "even wanting to get these documents on nuclear secrets" and see what was in Trump's possession.
Trump was put in the hot seat on Fox after a newly unsealed indictment regarding criminal charges he is facing and an audio tape that alleges to reveal Trump bragging about having a classified document that he admitted he could no longer declassify.
Earlier this month, Trump was indicted by the Department of Justice on 37 counts related to the matter, for which he has pleaded not guilty.
"It was incoherent and I must say incoherent, incriminating and stupid," said Scarborough on the latest Morning Joe, stating there was no reason for Trump to take government documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left office in January 2021.
"And I say that by saying Donald Trump actually wants people to believe that in his transcript he's looking at a document and telling an aide, I can't declassify this now. I could have declassified it when I was president of the United States, but I can't now."
"Why did he hide the documents? Because he had golf shirts, clothing, pants and shoes inside cases with nuclear information, war plans against Iran. And some of America's greatest vulnerabilities are all in there with Mar a Lago golf shirts," Scarborough continued.
Trump, for his part, had defended his reluctance to hand over the boxes to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) during the interview with Baier.
"I want to go through the boxes and get my personal things out. I don't want to hand that over to NARA yet," he said. When asked if Iran documents were in the boxes, Trump said, "Not that I know of."