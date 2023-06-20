What RFK Jr. Is Hiding: Prez Candidate's Sex Diary Tells of His ‘Lust Demons’ and Two Dozen Secret Conquests—While Married

Robert Kennedy Jr. sizzling sex diary has been made public and reveals his serial womanizing and "lust demons,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The thick, red journal had reportedly been found by RFK Jr.'s late wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who outlined the contents to a confidante before committing suicide in the middle of a nasty divorce.

RFK Jr.’s sordid sex life was first laid bare for the world in 2013 — but emerged again at the weekend, as his political and presidential ambitions grow. The 398-page diary not only details Bobby Jr.'s daily activities, speeches, and family life during 2001, it includes the names of 37 women he bedded during the period covered by the ledger.

He reportedly listed his conquests in the back of the book under the pre-printed heading "cash accounts." The lurid logbook is also laced with his Catholic guilt over his cheating, which follows the same pattern of affairs as his uncles, President John F. Kennedy, and U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy - and his own father, who was assassinated in 1968.

His dirty diary opens with the word his wife Mary is pregnant with their fourth child. Then Bobby Jr. rates his encounters with women from 1-10, with a 10 signifying he had sex! He rates 16 of the women as 10s.

On some days, he writes the word “victory” - meaning he'd resisted sexual temptation, sources told RadarOnline.com. On Nov. 13, 2001, Bobby attended a black-tie fund-raiser at the Waldorf Astoria for paralyzed Superman star Christopher Reeve's charity — and notes he enjoyed a triple-play, with encounters ranked as 10, 3 and 2.

During that same busy month, RFK Jr.'s racy record reveals one woman's name on 22 days, including 13 in a row! His hook-ups are listed by first name only, and include a lawyer, an environmental activist, a doctor and at least one woman wed to a famous actor.

But guilt is apparent throughout. On Nov. 5, 2001, Bobby Jr. writes, "I'm like Adam and live in Eden, and I can have everything but the fruit. But the fruit is all I want." And when he was arrested in Puerto Rico during a protest, he pens, “I'm so content here. There's no women. I'm happy! I love them too much.”

RFK Jr., 69, married Mary in 1994. The couple had four children. In 2010, Bobby filed for divorce. Three days later Mary was arrested and charged with drunk driving.

In 2012, at age 52, she hanged herself in the family's Mount Kisco, N.Y. home. At first, Bobby Jr., who is now married to actress Cheryl Hines, denied the journal was his. But now he admits he wrote it and the book was “illegally stolen from me. The diary served as a tool for self-examination and for dealing with my spiritual struggles at the time.”