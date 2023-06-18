Former VP Mike Pence Refuses to Commit to Pardoning Donald Trump If Elected President

In an interview with NBC host Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, Pence claimed that Trump may still be found innocent in his indictment.

"Let me say, first and foremost, I don't know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty," Pence told Todd.

"Look, all we know is what the president has been accused of in the indictment," he continued. "We don't know what his defense is. We don't know if this will even go to trial. It could be subject to a motion to dismiss. We don't know what the verdict will be of the jury."