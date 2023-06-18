Your tip
Former VP Mike Pence Refuses to Commit to Pardoning Donald Trump If Elected President

Jun. 18 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Former Vice President and current presidential hopeful Mike Pence has refused to commit whether he would pardon former President Donald Trump in the wake of a 37-count federal indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an interview with NBC host Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, Pence claimed that Trump may still be found innocent in his indictment.

"Let me say, first and foremost, I don't know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty," Pence told Todd.

"Look, all we know is what the president has been accused of in the indictment," he continued. "We don't know what his defense is. We don't know if this will even go to trial. It could be subject to a motion to dismiss. We don't know what the verdict will be of the jury."

Despite being skeptical about a guilty verdict, the former VP refused to commit to pardoning Trump if he were elected President.

"I just think this whole matter is incredibly divisive for the country. And, look, I just think at the end of the day, it is saddening to me that we are now in this moment," Pence explained.

Pence also told Todd that he had hoped Trump would "come around" and accept the 2020 election results by now. He also argued that Trump is not the same leader he was in 2016 when the two ran together in the presidential election.

"I had hoped that President Trump would eventually see that he'd been misled by the so-called legal experts that had advised him wrongly about the role that he thought I had, and still thinks I had that day," Pence told the NBC host.

Trump insisted on several occasions before and after the January 6 riots that Pence had the ability to stop Congress from certifying the election results and, therefore, could somehow overturn the will of the people who voted to have Joe Biden as the next president.

