'Traitor Snake': Former VP Mike Pence Faces Backlash From Critics as Trump Showdown Awaits With 2024 Presidential Bid
Former Vice President Mike Pence celebrated his 64th birthday by announcing his presidential campaign, striving for the Republican nomination and setting the stage for a showdown with former boss and primary opponent, Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com has learned that shortly after the launch, Pence supporters have spoken out to reinforce his vision for the future of America while critics are taking a firm stance against the former governor of Indiana.
"Is he delusional? Had he had acted on J6, he would still be the VP and running unopposed," one social media user tweeted.
As we previously reported, Pence blasted Trump for his role in the 2021 attack on the Capitol, stating he was "wrong" for claiming Pence had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results in his role presiding over Congress that day.
"President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence said before a crowd at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC.
Last year, Rep. Liz Cheney quoted Trump's response to the rioters calling for the hanging of then-VP Pence as "maybe our supporters have the right idea" during a Capitol riot hearing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Laura Ingraham Lashes Out at Republican Campaigns by Likening Tim Scott and Nikki Haley to Voting for Mitch McConnell
- 'Just One More Story': Mike Pence Downplays Trump Sexual Assault Verdict After Ex-Prez Ordered to Pay Accuser $5M
- Mike Pence’s Camp Jealous Of Nikki Haley’s Favorable Press Coverage, Privately Complaining As Ex-VP Struggles In Polls
"Pence will never look Trump in the eye like a man," another Twitter user wrote in response to the ex-VP entering the presidential race. "If he for only the second time in his life showed some courage. Pence might have a chance," they speculated. "Someone needs to stand up to Trump in the GOP. But Pence will never be the one that does."
A third critic had questions that were left unanswered, claiming Pence had already illustrated what he will bring to the table.
"Isn't it interesting how the Biden Dept. of Justice closed the classified docs investigation against then VP Mike Pence, but hired a special prosecutor to go after President Trump for his declassified docs? Pence is a deep state establishment traitor snake!"
Despite his own fair share of detractors, Pence appears ready to face off with his opponents after throwing his hat into the presidential ring in a crowded GOP arena with Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
"Different times call for different leadership," he said in a launch video. "Timeless American values are under assault as never before. We're better than this," Pence continued, vowing to "turn this country around" with the help of voters. "It'd be easy to stay on the sidelines. But that's not how I was raised."
"God has not done with America yet, and together we can bring this country back," Pence declared. "And the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come."