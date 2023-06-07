'Traitor Snake': Former VP Mike Pence Faces Backlash From Critics as Trump Showdown Awaits With 2024 Presidential Bid

Despite his own fair share of detractors, Pence appears ready to face off with his opponents after throwing his hat into the presidential ring in a crowded GOP arena with Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"Different times call for different leadership," he said in a launch video. "Timeless American values are under assault as never before. We're better than this," Pence continued, vowing to "turn this country around" with the help of voters. "It'd be easy to stay on the sidelines. But that's not how I was raised."

"God has not done with America yet, and together we can bring this country back," Pence declared. "And the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come."