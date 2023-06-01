Chris Christie Faces Cruel Weight Jokes From Donald Trump, Fox News and Newsmax Ahead of Presidential Campaign Launch
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie faced an onslaught of cruel jokes about his weight from ex-president Donald Trump, Fox News and Newsmax, ahead of the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday the news of Christie's potential presidential campaign broke — and was soon followed by low-blow attacks centered around Christie's weight.
Trump couldn't resist joining in on the fun, soon followed by other talent at the conservative networks.
Christie's campaign was reportedly geared up to start next week, with an event in New Hampshire.
Upon hearing the news, Trump political consultant Roger Stone took to twitter to attack the Republican lawmaker over his weight.
"@ChrisChristie needs to run. Not for President. He just needs to run," Stone wrote in his tweet, which included an edited photo of Christie that enhanced his size.
Trump found Stone's tweet so hilarious that he reshared a screenshot of it to his social platform, Truth Social.
While Trump added no comment to Stone's original post, the embattled GOP frontrunner's message was loud and clear.
Attacks spilled over to major news networks, too.
During Wednesday's broadcast of Fox News program Gutfeld! with Greg Gutfeld, the conservative host didn't hold back when he went after the former New Jersey governor.
"Chris Christie is planning to hop into the race next week… right after he gets a clean bill of health from his trainer at Sea World," Gutfeld said on his show. "Something about his blowhole being clogged with fluffernutter."
"Disgusting the things that they write," Gutfeld continued. "But you know, some say he is presidential in that he’s already the candidate most shaped like the Oval Office."
Cheap shots continued over at Newsmax, too. Political consultant Dick Morris appeared on John Bachman Now and shared that he had a "joke about Christie while we're here."
"I was giving a speech for him when he was running for governor and his opponent said that he’s too fat to be governor," Morris continued. "I said, well he may be heavier but the taxes will be lighter."
Bianca de la Garza responded to Morris' "joke" by acknowledging the ground work being laid by Christie's opponents.
"There we go," Garza replied. "Well we know there’s going to be a lot of jabs along the road here."