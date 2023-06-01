Chris Christie Faces Cruel Weight Jokes From Donald Trump, Fox News and Newsmax Ahead of Presidential Campaign Launch

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie faced an onslaught of cruel jokes about his weight from ex-president Donald Trump, Fox News and Newsmax, ahead of the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday the news of Christie's potential presidential campaign broke — and was soon followed by low-blow attacks centered around Christie's weight.

Trump couldn't resist joining in on the fun, soon followed by other talent at the conservative networks.