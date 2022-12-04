Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's Niece Accused Of BITING Cop During Plane Meltdown
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s niece was arrested in November after having a meltdown on a plane, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Christie’s niece, 25-year-old Shannon Epstein, was reportedly arrested on Thanksgiving morning after being forced to exit a Spirit Airlines plane.
According to the New York Post, Epstein initially accused a Latino family on the flight of “smuggling cocaine” during the early morning trip from Louisiana to New Jersey.
Even more shocking are the outlet’s claims Epstein became “violent” after being kicked off the flight. She then allegedly evaded arrest and injured six sheriff’s deputies, biting at least one and kicking another in the groin.
After becoming “extremely combative” and attempting to evade arrest, Christie’s niece was successfully arrested and handcuffed to a wheelchair.
She also reportedly threatened the officers, saying her uncle is close pals to former President Donald Trump and she would see to it that the men lost their jobs.
Epstein has since been charged with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and one count of remaining after forbidden.
Christie’s niece was later released from Jefferson Parish Correction Center on Thanksgiving Day after successfully posting $10,750 in bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on January 23.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Christie’s niece’s arrest comes after the former New Jersey governor – and failed 2016 GOP presidential nominee – spoke out and slammed ex-President Trump for his “awful lack of judgement” by meeting with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving week.
“This is just another example of an awful lack of judgment from Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, make him an untenable general election candidate for the Republican Party in 2024,” Christie said regarding the concerning meeting.
“He can’t stand not having attention all the time,” Christie continued “And so, having someone show up at his club — even if you believe that he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was — and want to sit with him, feeds the hunger he feels for the attention he’s missing since he left the presidency.”
Christie has not yet announced whether he plans to run against Trump in 2024 in another bid for the White House, although a number of GOP politicians – including potentially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – are reportedly preparing to throw their hat into the election ring.