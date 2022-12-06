First Photos Of Chris Christie's Niece Released After Arrest For Biting An Officer
A woman who claimed to be Chris Christie's niece as she was being arrested and escorted off of a Thanksgiving Day flight has been identified in photos for the first time since causing a scene on a New Jersey-bound plane, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shannon Epstein, 25, was named as the individual who injured six New Orleans sheriff deputies, allegedly biting one and kicking another in the groin, after they were tasked with removing her from a Spirit flight on November 24.
The tirade on the tarmac ensued after Epstein was asked to deplane from the flight after she allegedly accused a Latino family of "smuggling cocaine."
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Epstein was pictured looking pleasant, unlike what was reported on Thanksgiving.
The brunette was seen with a smile on her face as posed for a picture with her twin brother, Daniel. In another photo, Epstein was surrounded by family members for a large group photo. In the center, Christie can be seen among the group shot.
The gentle moments of a docile life — family pictures from graduation and a camping trip — paint a stark contrast from the actions she has been accused of.
According to police, during the now infamous plane fiasco, Epstein hurled obscenities and threats at the officers while revealing her famous uncle's ties to the ex-president.
The altercation unfolded just before the flight's scheduled 6 AM takeoff. Epstein allegedly accused a Latino family of being drug smugglers. Her behavior towards fellow passengers caused the plane to pause its flight schedule and she was asked by the flight crew to deplane.
After refusing their request, six New Orleans sheriff deputies were called on board to assist with Epstein's removal. She did not go peacefully.
Police claim that Epstein threatened responding officers. The 25-year-old allegedly bragged about her family's political connections and told officers that "her uncle" was friends with "Donald."
A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jason Rivarde, gave a statement about the incident.
"Throughout her entire interaction with deputies, she repeatedly stated that they would lose their jobs or be arrested because of her familial relationships," Rivarde said of Epstein's behavior.
A struggle erupted when they attempted to forcibly remove her.
According to officers on the scene, Epstein allegedly kicked one officer in the groin and bit another. Epstein's bite was hard enough that it broke the skin of the officer.
After being "extremely combative," Epstein was eventually handcuffed to a wheelchair and escorted off the flight. During the process, she continued to yell obscenities and threaten those involved with her removal.
Epstein was charged with six counts of battery to a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force, and one count of remaining after being forbidden.
Epstein was taken to Jefferson Parish Correction center. She posted a $10,750 bail and was released the same day.