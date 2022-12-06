First Photos Of Chris Christie's Niece Released After Arrest For Biting An Officer

A woman who claimed to be Chris Christie's niece as she was being arrested and escorted off of a Thanksgiving Day flight has been identified in photos for the first time since causing a scene on a New Jersey-bound plane, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Shannon Epstein, 25, was named as the individual who injured six New Orleans sheriff deputies, allegedly biting one and kicking another in the groin, after they were tasked with removing her from a Spirit flight on November 24.

The tirade on the tarmac ensued after Epstein was asked to deplane from the flight after she allegedly accused a Latino family of "smuggling cocaine."