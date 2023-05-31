Anchors at War: Fox's Kennedy Eviscerates The View's Sunny Hostin, Says There’s a ‘Special Place in Hell’ for People ‘Who Don’t Support Other Women’
Fox News host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery waged war against The View’s Sunny Hostin this week and claimed there is a “special place in Hell” for “women who don’t support other women,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hostin first came under fire during Tuesday’s episode of The View after she slammed White women who “protect this patriarchy” and “fall in line” with “what their husbands are doing” and “how their husbands are voting.”
“White women owned slaves as well. I think that women, White women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here because it’s to their benefit,” the 54-year-old charged. “They want to make sure that their husbands do well, they want to make sure that their sons do well, they want to make sure that their children do well, and they want to make sure that they do well.”
“Most of the women in some of these studies are married White women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting,” Hostin added.
Later that evening, during Fox News Tonight, Kennedy picked up arms against Hostin and slammed The View co-host’s remarks regarding White women. Kennedy also trashed Whoopi Goldberg.
“I feel bad for the women of The View because they obviously have some brain damage being kept inside that fart vacuum next to Whoopi Goldberg,” Kennedy said. “They have huffed too many fumes and their brain cells have been compromised.”
“Who did she talk to? Who did she poll?” Kennedy asked. “Who are these magical White women who are just shields for their racist husbands?”
Then, when asked by fellow Fox News Tonight host Johnny Jones whether Hostin “hates White Women” or “just this country,” Kennedy suggested Hostin hates both.
“I think both,” Kennedy responded. “I think those are things that are jumbled together and I am shocked that people on The View have not been punished or sanctioned by their network for espousing some of the racist views that they do on a daily basis.”
“They have gotten way too comfortable being cruel and divisive,” the 50-year-old libertarian continued. “They are not making the country better. It’s not intelligent conversation. It’s not funny. There’s really nothing of value when you watch that show.”
Kennedy then called Hostin a “garbage person with garbage opinions” and indicated there is a “special place in Hell” for The View co-host.
“When you have other women like that, shaming moms who are doing their very best to provide for their families and lead by example, and then someone like Sunny in the fart factory is somehow maligning us,” Kennedy fumed.
“There’s, you know, a special place in Hell, I hear, for women who don’t support other women.”