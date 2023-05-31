Anchors at War: Fox's Kennedy Eviscerates The View's Sunny Hostin, Says There’s a ‘Special Place in Hell’ for People ‘Who Don’t Support Other Women’

Hostin first came under fire during Tuesday’s episode of The View after she slammed White women who “protect this patriarchy” and “fall in line” with “what their husbands are doing” and “how their husbands are voting.”

Fox News host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery waged war against The View’s Sunny Hostin this week and claimed there is a “special place in Hell” for “women who don’t support other women,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

“White women owned slaves as well. I think that women, White women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here because it’s to their benefit,” the 54-year-old charged. “They want to make sure that their husbands do well, they want to make sure that their sons do well, they want to make sure that their children do well, and they want to make sure that they do well.”

“Most of the women in some of these studies are married White women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting,” Hostin added.