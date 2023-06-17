Your tip
Ex-Advisor Accuses Donald Trump of 'Viciously' Attacking 'Nearly All' His Former Staffers Since His First Term

Jun. 17 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Cortes has questioned why anyone would want to work for the former President, citing Trump's vicious attacks on nearly all his former senior staffers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cortes, who advised Trump during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, endorsed Ron DeSantis — Trump's 2024 Republican primary rival — and began advising the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC last month.

In an article for Newsweek, Cortes stated that while he dedicatedly worked as a spokesman for Trump over the years, the "America First" movement has always been bigger than any individual.

Cortes' comments come after Trump attacked his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, calling him a person with a "small brain."

"John Kelly pretended to be a 'tough guy,' but was actually weak and ineffective, born with a VERY small 'brain.' He had a hard time functioning in a political world and was truly an exhausted and beaten man when I fired him," Trump wrote on Truth Social to his 5.4 million followers.

"In the end, he was a 'mummy' who sat in his office and stared at the ceiling - he was 'shot,'" he continued. "I'll never forget how his very nice wife told me that 'John loves you, and respects you more than anyone, he will always say the BEST things about you.' Oh well, so much for that!"

Cortes took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the ex-President's post, asking a serious question: "Who would work for Trump? If he wins, what people of gravity and substance would volunteer to work for his administration, knowing how viscously he's attacked nearly all his former senior staffers?"

Several former Trump staffers have joined DeSantis' campaign efforts, including Jenna Ellis, Trump's former senior legal adviser who accused Trump of hiring "chronically unemployable losers" for his 2024 campaign.

Fox News radio host, Guy Benson, criticized Trump on Friday, saying his "endless, exhausting drama and grievances" drive talented people away from working in his administration.

Benson argued that based on Trump's recent behavior, "many talented people would look at his conduct in recent years and say 'no thanks' to working in a future Trump administration."

