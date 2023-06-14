Donald Trump Is 'Scared S---less' of Documents Indictment, Says Ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly
Donald Trump is putting on a brave face but is terrified inside over the 37-count indictment concerning the mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former president's ex-chief of staff John Kelly addressed the scandal after Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday, revealing his former boss is "scared" despite acting otherwise.
“He’s scared s---less,” Kelly told the Washington Post. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you, take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”
Kelly is the latest ex-Trump staffer to turn against the GOP presidential hopeful.
Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham also spoke out about the indictment, claiming Donald is using the public to keep up a facade.
“It’s part public relations and part babysitting,” she told the Post. “He wants people to see the cheering crowds so they don’t think anything is going wrong. It’s also because the staff around him want to keep him busy and wants to have people cheering for him and giving him the ego stroke that he’ll need so they don’t have to deal with him being completely pissed.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump has been charged with 37 felonies, including 31 counts under the Espionage Act of “willful retention” of classified records which he allegedly kept after leaving the White House in January 2021.
The unsealed indictment outlined the times he allegedly shared high-level documents with those without clearances and his efforts to block anyone retrieving them, as well as telling his lawyer to “hide or destroy” them after being subpoenaed last year.
“The classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack,” the filing stated.
“The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”
Trump — who turns 77 Wednesday — has denied any wrongdoing. Despite the serious allegations against him, the former president plastered on a smile when he showed up at a Cuban restaurant after court and bought everyone inside the facility a late lunch.
If convicted, he could face up to 100 years in prison.