Trump Was 'Repeatedly Stubborn' and 'Eschewed Opportunities' to Avoid Criminal Charges Despite Warnings From Advisers
Donald Trump was "warned of peril" by a team of his closest advisers should he not return the classified documents requested by the National Archives and Records Administration in February 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He returned 15 boxes in January 2022 while more remained at Mar-a-Lago, and Trump reportedly grew frustrated with the persistent attempts for him to turn over the rest.
A Washington Post report claimed the former president ignored his advisers' pleas that began in early 2021 and allegedly misled his team. Trump was "repeatedly stubborn and eschewed opportunities to avoid criminal charges," according to people with knowledge of the case who said he told them the remaining boxes only had newspaper clippings and clothes inside.
"He repeatedly refused to give the documents back" even when some advisers flew to his Florida property to beg him otherwise, the report alleged.
Advisers claimed that he instead followed the advice of conservative group Judicial Watch leader Tom Fitton and others who told him it was legal to hold onto the docs and would hold up in court with the Justice Department.
It was noted that Fitton acknowledged he had advised Trump but declined to elaborate. He read the indictment and did not believe it illustrated illegal or obstructive conduct. Fitton also put down Trump's legal team for not being "more aggressive in fighting the subpoenas."
- Donald Trump's Miami Restaurant Visit: 'No One Got Anything' After He Declared 'Food for Everyone' Following Indictment
- Donald Trump Raises $2 Million From Top Donors With 'Candlelight Dinner' Hours After 37-Count Arraignment
- Melania 'Just Doesn't Care,' Says Donald: Trump Gushes Over Wife’s ‘Amazing Attitude’ in New Interview as Criminal Woes Mount
Attorney Alex Cannon tried to persuade Trump to give the documents back, explaining the National Archives were threatening to go to Congress or the DOJ if he didn't comply, but he still did not heed the warnings and returned only 15 boxes of materials while leaving 64 there. "It's mine," Trump had said about the papers, according to the insiders. The indictment alleged he worked with an aide to move boxes.
This week, he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents just one day before his 77th birthday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The new report stated that attorney Christopher Kise has been responsible for helping find Trump a staunch legal team in Florida.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the 2024 hopeful has been on the search for a new lawyer to help him fight off the criminal charges after two of his lawyers resigned. Insiders claim the ex-president wants someone like his late fixer, Roy Cohn.