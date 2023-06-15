Trump Was 'Repeatedly Stubborn' and 'Eschewed Opportunities' to Avoid Criminal Charges Despite Warnings From Advisers

Attorney Alex Cannon tried to persuade Trump to give the documents back, explaining the National Archives were threatening to go to Congress or the DOJ if he didn't comply, but he still did not heed the warnings and returned only 15 boxes of materials while leaving 64 there. "It's mine," Trump had said about the papers, according to the insiders. The indictment alleged he worked with an aide to move boxes.

This week, he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents just one day before his 77th birthday.

