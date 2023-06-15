Melania 'Just Doesn't Care,' Says Donald: Trump Gushes Over Wife’s ‘Amazing Attitude’ in New Interview as Criminal Woes Mount
Donald Trump praised his wife Melania in an interview just hours after the embattled ex-president was indicted on seven criminal charges connected to his possession of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising remarks came on Wednesday as the former president appeared for an interview on a WABC radio program hosted by his former campaign advisor, Roger Stone.
Trump, who celebrated his 77th birthday on the day of the interview, spoke highly of his wife's beauty, success as a model, and her remarkable attitude as his criminal woes continue to mount.
According to the former president, his wife “doesn’t care that much” about the criminal charges against him.
“She's a terrific person. She's a very beautiful person,” Trump told Stone during the interview on Wednesday. “As you know, she made a tremendous amount of money when she was very successful as a model.”
"And in a very low-key way, she doesn't care that much,” he continued. “She's got an attitude that's amazing. She's got a tremendous heart, but she takes things for what they are and she's just a very confident person.”
“She doesn't need things like some people, they're always pushing themselves out there,” Trump finished. “She's the opposite.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks regarding Melania came one day after she failed to appear by his side as he appeared in Miami on Tuesday to be arraigned on 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act through his alleged “willful retention” of classified records.
Trump was also arraigned on six additional counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation into the classified documents matter.
The already embattled ex-president entered a not-guilty plea to all counts and was quickly released, though the judge overseeing the arraignment hearing ordered Trump not to speak to any witnesses in the case.
Meanwhile, Melania and the former first couple’s son, Barron, were spotted leaving Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday as former President Trump rang in his 77th birthday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Although it was unclear whether Melania and Barron were traveling to New Jersey to celebrate Trump’s birthday, the former first lady reportedly flashed her wedding ring in an apparent show of solidarity to her embattled husband as his criminal woes increasingly worsen.