Melania and Barron Spotted Leaving Trump Tower With Luggage on Donald's 77th Birthday

Melania Trump and her son Barron were spotted exiting Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, making a brief public appearance while Donald rang in his 77th birthday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, RadarOnline.com has learned.

6-foot-7 Barron towered over his mom, who flashed a smile and a peek at her wedding ring in an apparent show of solidarity as the duo's designer luggage and bags featuring the presidential emblem were placed into separate vehicles.