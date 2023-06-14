Melania and Barron Spotted Leaving Trump Tower With Luggage on Donald's 77th Birthday
Melania Trump and her son Barron were spotted exiting Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, making a brief public appearance while Donald rang in his 77th birthday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, RadarOnline.com has learned.
6-foot-7 Barron towered over his mom, who flashed a smile and a peek at her wedding ring in an apparent show of solidarity as the duo's designer luggage and bags featuring the presidential emblem were placed into separate vehicles.
Their destination is unknown but Melania appeared to be in good spirits, stepping out wearing a $3,200 Gucci white dress with a high-end Hermes handbag in photos published by Daily Mail. Barron was clad in a blue suit and button-up.
The sighting came after Fox News host John Roberts apologized to viewers during a Tuesday broadcast because the network mistakenly misidentified a woman as Melania. The woman was later identified as former White House press aide Margo Martin.
That blunder happened on the day of Trump's arraignment on federal charges in a case involving the handling of classified documents, for which the 2024 hopeful pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Trump had been on the search for a new lawyer to help him fight off the criminal charges in Florida after two of his lawyers resigned — and he wanted someone with the prowess of his late fixer, Roy Cohn.
Donald sang Melania's praises just two days before his federal arraignment, telling Roger Stone in an interview that she's been handling the chaos well amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks.
"She's got an attitude that's amazing. She's got a tremendous heart," he said. "But she takes things for what they are and she's just a very confident person. She doesn't need things like some people, they're always pushing themselves out there – she's the opposite." Trump added, "How does she take it? She's hurt when the family's hurt."