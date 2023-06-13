Your tip
Donald Trump Uses Possibility of Prison to Fundraise for 2024 Presidential Campaign

trump arraignment
Source: mega
Jun. 13 2023, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Donald Trump already used his historic arrest as fodder to fundraise for his 2024 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta were arrested and booked at the federal courthouse in Miami, Fla., the Trump campaign sent out a dire message to supporters.

Trump begged voters for money as warned he could be sentenced to "400 years in prison."

aaaaa
Source: mega

The aptly timed email opened with hysterics.

"Friend, Reports state that I could receive a maximum sentence of 400 YEARS IN PRISON despite being a totally and completely innocent man," read the opening line. "I honestly cannot believe I just typed those words to you."

aaaaa
Source: mega

The message continued with a somewhat subtle attack on Joe Biden, who Trump accused of masterminding his indictment to eliminate "political opposition."

"It sounds like something Stalin or Mao did to eliminate their opposition," the concerning email continued. "But instead, it’s happening here in America. Communism has finally come to our shores."

Fear was the name of the game — and the message went on to warn readers that they were "no longer living in the country of Washington and Lincoln."

aaaaa
Source: mega

Despite the use of fear-inducing terms like "prosecutorial powers" and branding the Biden administration as the "current regime," Trump instructed his followers to not give up hope — and open their pocketbooks.

"While today is certainly grim and dark, do NOT lose faith!" the email stated before donations were requested. "Please make a contribution to peacefully stand with me and SAVE the greatest country in history – for 1,500% impact."

aaaaa
Source: mega

The fundraising email utilized similar strategies as Trump's legal team, who also accused the federal government of using "prosecutorial powers" against the GOP frontrunner.

Trump claimed the indictment was "election interference" on Truth Social.

Ironically, despite his public attacks on special counsel Jack Smith, the Department of Justice and President Biden, the former president was determined to not be a flight risk.

That meant that Trump was free to leave the federal courthouse and continue his third presidential campaign, without interference from the court.

Source: radar
