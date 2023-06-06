FBI 'Afraid' Biden Bribery Informant 'Will Be Killed' if Unmasked, House Republicans Claim
House Republicans claimed that the FBI is “afraid” an informant who provided information regarding President Joe Biden and an alleged $5 million bribery scheme “will be killed” if their identity is revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling allegation was made by GOP House Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the House Oversight Committee, on Monday.
Luna’s claim came shortly after the FBI allowed Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin to review the anonymous informant’s file.
According to Luna, the FBI is worried the informant “will be killed if unmasked” due to the allegations the informant made regarding President Biden and the alleged $5 million bribery scheme.
“Just left meeting for House Oversight,” she tweeted on Monday afternoon. “The [FBI] is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family.”
Meanwhile, Comer appeared on Fox News and described the alleged informant as one of the FBI’s “most highly credible human sources.”
Comer also claimed the informant was once paid a “substantial amount of money” by the bureau.
“He had been a part of the bureau for 13 years, dating back to the Obama administration,” Comer told Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Comer further revealed that while the initial Biden bribery allegation was dated 2020, it is possible the FBI was aware of the accusations years before.
“This particular document was dated in 2020,” Comer told Hannity. “But there are notes in the document that date back to 2017.”
“We believe that this human source initially informed the FBI of the bribery scheme back in 2017,” he continued. “So my question to the FBI was: ‘What exactly have you done with this accusation?’”
The allegations described in the informant’s file were said to be “consistent” with information uncovered by the Oversight Committee’s ongoing investigation into President Biden, according to Comer.
Comer also said that the FBI “confirmed that the unclassified FBI-generated record has not been disproven,” adding that the record is “currently being used in an ongoing investigation.”
“The vice president at the time, Joe Biden, was in the country, he was talking about foreign policy and then soon afterward, according to this highly credible, well-respected human source, then there was a bribe made,” Comer said regarding the bribery allegation.
“And it’s specifically detailed in the allegations that the bribe would be made in a way that would be very difficult to find that they would use various bank accounts and various shell companies.”