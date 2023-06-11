Ivanka Trump Seen Hand-in-Hand With Jared Kushner For the First Time Since Her Father's Recent Indictment

Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was spotted for the first time since her father's unprecedented indictment on 37 felony charges related to retaining classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ivanka was seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband Jared Kushner, as they headed into a synagogue in Miami on Saturday, June 10.

The 41-year-old former first daughter looked elegant in a mid-length white tulle dress, which she wore under a matching white blazer and a white belt around her waist. She accessorized with beige slingback heels and a small hat.

Jared wore a black suit, white shirt, fashionable sunglasses, and comfortable lace-up shoes. The pair held hands as they walked into the building for a service with their kids seen riding on scooters as they arrived at the synagogue.