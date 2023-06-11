Ivanka Trump Seen Hand-in-Hand With Jared Kushner For the First Time Since Her Father's Recent Indictment
Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was spotted for the first time since her father's unprecedented indictment on 37 felony charges related to retaining classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivanka was seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband Jared Kushner, as they headed into a synagogue in Miami on Saturday, June 10.
The 41-year-old former first daughter looked elegant in a mid-length white tulle dress, which she wore under a matching white blazer and a white belt around her waist. She accessorized with beige slingback heels and a small hat.
Jared wore a black suit, white shirt, fashionable sunglasses, and comfortable lace-up shoes. The pair held hands as they walked into the building for a service with their kids seen riding on scooters as they arrived at the synagogue.
Ivanka and Jared recently attended a royal wedding in Jordan, where the Trump daughter wore a $6,500 multi-colored cape dress from Jenny Packham for the event's first half. Later, she changed into a beautiful pale blue gown from Alex Perry for the banquet dinner.
They were at the event among high-profile guests, including First Lady Jill Biden, the wife of Ivanka's father's chief political opponent President Joe Biden.
- Trumps in Turmoil: Ivanka FIRES Family Attorney, Officially Splits From Donald & Brothers
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Unleashes On ‘Racist’ Attorney General Letitia James Hours Before He’s Set To Be Deposed Over Alleged Fraud
- Squabbling Siblings: Ivanka Trump's Brothers Feel She 'Betrayed The Family' In The Months Leading Up To Daddy Donald's Arrest
Ivanka has yet to comment publically about her father's recent indictments.
The former President is facing 37 charges for his handling of classified documents, including 31 counts of Wilful Retention of National Defense Information under the Espionage Act.
Photos were revealed in the filing showing classified documents scattered across his home, and there were claims that an intelligence file on allies, including the United Kingdom and Australia, was spilled on the floor of a storage room.
If convicted, Donald could face up to 100 years behind bars.
As RadarOnline reported last month, Ivanka fired the attorney representing her brothers Eric and Don Jr. in the Trumps' legal battle with New York Attorney General Letitia James in the Stormy Daniels "hush-money" case.
The former first daughter informed the court that she will now be represented by Bennet Moskowitz of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders from here on out, seemingly showing that she and her family are no longer united, at least legally.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.