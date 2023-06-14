Trump's Mar-a-Lago Sought 380 Short-term Foreign Workers as Classified Documents Were Missing, Records Show

Over the course of Donald Trump's presidency and for a period of time after he left office, Mar-a-Lago sought the employment of 380 short-term foreign workers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges that centered on missing classified documents found at his private club and residence.

The former president was accused of being personally involved in the movement of government materials from Washington D.C. to Florida before leaving office in January 2021.

While Trump insisted he was innocent as he bragged about Mar-a-Lago's alleged tight security, Department of Labor records raised questions about Mar-a-Lago employee access.