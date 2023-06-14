Trump's Mar-a-Lago Sought 380 Short-term Foreign Workers as Classified Documents Were Missing, Records Show
Over the course of Donald Trump's presidency and for a period of time after he left office, Mar-a-Lago sought the employment of 380 short-term foreign workers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges that centered on missing classified documents found at his private club and residence.
The former president was accused of being personally involved in the movement of government materials from Washington D.C. to Florida before leaving office in January 2021.
While Trump insisted he was innocent as he bragged about Mar-a-Lago's alleged tight security, Department of Labor records raised questions about Mar-a-Lago employee access.
According to the Department of Justice's indictment, classified materials were stored at various locations across Mar-a-Lago.
From Trump's office to his bedroom, a ballroom stage, and next to a toilet in a bathroom, dozens of boxes were said to have littered the property.
While it was unclear who had access to the documents, the blasé nature in which they were stored — and undefined employee guidelines — gave pause for concern.
According to records filed with the Department of Labor, Mar-a-Lago frequently sought the employment of short-term foreign workers.
While businesses hiring short-term non-permanent employees was not illegal or unusual, the uptick of staffers sought by Mar-a-Lago over the course of Trump's presidency was called into question.
With the exception of 2020, when pandemic closures drastically impacted the country's workforce, Mar-a-Lago increased the number of short-term foreign workers hired each year from 2017 to 2022.
According to employment records, Mar-a-Lago hired 65 non-permanent workers in 2016. That figure ballooned last winter when Trump's club sought to employ 91 foreign workers.
For an exclusive club, Mar-a-Lago's employment qualifications were relaxed.
Housekeepers who were hired for the 2021/2022 season were offered a whopping $11.70/hour.
Prospective foreign workers were required to speak English, be able to physically move up to 25 pounds, and provide three months of verifiable experience. A drug and background check were also listed.
It was unclear how extensive the required background check was — as was what areas of Mar-a-Lago were restricted employee access, if any.