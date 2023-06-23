Trump Woes Worsen: Special Counsel Jack Smith Offers Immunity to GOP Fake Electors Willing to Testify in 2020 Election Investigation
Special Counsel Jack Smith is pushing ahead with a criminal investigation into Donald Trump and the GOP’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come nearly three years after the 2020 election between then-President Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden, at least two Republican fake electors have reportedly given testimony to a federal grand jury in Washington after accepting limited immunity deals from Smith’s team.
Sources told CNN this week that federal prosecutors refused to extend grand jury subpoenas, demanded immediate compliance, and have locked in witness statements – potentially obtaining information that was unavailable in the years-long election probe.
The Trump legal team and members of the Republican Party, who promoted the baseless claim of voter fraud, are said to be high on the list of individuals under scrutiny from the special counsel’s team.
The fake electors' plot across seven battleground states – which was reportedly overseen by Rudy Giuliani – appears to be a primary focus of Smith’s probe and several individuals have already spoken to investigators.
Some witnesses were granted protection from potential prosecution in exchange for testifying, CNN reported on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the fake Republican electors – who falsely claimed Trump won in seven battleground states in November 2020 – served at the forefront of the GOP's attempts to overturn Biden's 2020 presidential election win.
Now, two Nevada Trump electors – Michael McDonald and Jim DeGraffenreid – have reportedly been given limited immunity with respect to this investigation after testifying last week.
Gary Brown – a former Trump campaign official who allegedly told campaign staff that he delivered fake elector votes for Trump to Congress from battleground states – is believed to be another individual who has provided testimony connected to the matter.
Prosecutors are also said to be examining what appear to be other aspects of the investigation into Trump, his allies, and their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Those aspects reportedly include Trump’s actions before, during, and after the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Special Counsel Smith’s team is also reportedly investigating alleged financial crimes and money laundering committed by Trump connected to the fact that he fundraised millions of dollars off the fabricated claim that the election was stolen.