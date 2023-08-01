Donald Trump Indicted by Grand Jury for 2020 Election Interference

Embattled former president Donald Trump was indicted in the Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into election interference on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump picked up his third indictment and second from Smith's probes after a grand jury convened in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon and voted to bring charges against the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump along with six unnamed co-conspirators, who have yet to be indicted, were included in the indictment.