Donald Trump Indicted by Grand Jury for 2020 Election Interference
Embattled former president Donald Trump was indicted in the Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into election interference on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump picked up his third indictment and second from Smith's probes after a grand jury convened in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon and voted to bring charges against the Republican presidential candidate.
Trump along with six unnamed co-conspirators, who have yet to be indicted, were included in the indictment.
Smith's second indictment was expected "any day now" after Trump revealed on July 18 in a Truth Social post that he was sent a target letter from the special counsel's office.
The letter informed Trump that he was the target of a grand jury investigation regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. According to NBC News, Smith's election interference indictment included four charges against the former president.
The first count listed a conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election," per the special counsel's office.
Trump was also charged with conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding, which is the process of counting and certifying election results. This charge was backed by the count of conspiracy against the right to vote and have that vote counted.
Trump's final count centered on a common theme among the GOP frontrunner's legal matters: obstruction. Smith included a count of obstruction of, and an attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.
According to the court docket, Trump's January 6 case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in Washington D.C.
Chutkan is the same federal judge who has presided over January 6 cases regarding individuals who stormed the Capitol. The federal judge has been heavily criticized by Trump and fellow Republicans over what they felt were harsh sentences.
Chutkan has sentenced January 6 offenders to prison time longer than what was requested by federal prosecutors.