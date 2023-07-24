Mike Pence Mocked on CNN After Brushing Off Trump's Remark About Potential Jail Time, He 'Licks the Shoes' of 'Person Who Scorned Him'
Former Vice President Mike Pence was harshly criticized for his nonchalant response to Donald Trump's remarks on a conservative talk-radio show last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, CNN This Morning covered Pence's recent interview with Dana Bash, in which he spoke about the potential Trump indictment over efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the former commander-in-chief's actions on January 6, 2021.
Errol Louis and Elie Honig joined Poppy Harlow and Erica Hill to discuss how Pence was not overly concerned after Trump said it would be "very dangerous" if he went to prison over the insurrection, explaining that his supporters are "a passionate group of voters."
Trump still faces a third possible indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Manhattan District Attorney's case regarding hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The former president also currently faces a 37-count federal indictment in connection to his handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. He has denied wrongdoing for all.
The CNN panel spoke about the former VP's recent interview with Bash and noted how there were calls to "Hang Mike Pence" amid the ordeal, in which he has stated there is a "distinction" between those individuals as they don't represent the whole movement.
Louis said that although Pence has been trying to appeal to MAGA voters, he remains in an "awkward place" and doesn't seem to have a viable strategy to get into the oval office.
"That attempt to walk that tightrope has walked him into, what? Fifth place? Sixth place in most of the polls? It doesn't seem to have enabled him to raise any money, build any momentum, or have any realistic chance at winning the Republican nomination," noted Louis.
"He was part of an administration and is loyal to a former president who almost literally was telling people to go and harm him physically," Louis went on. "And so, if he thinks he can somehow convince this movement to get behind him, even as he sort of licks the shoes of the person who has scorned him, cursed him and threatened him, you know, good luck with that."
The media personalities were equally taken aback after Pence said he was "not yet convinced" of Trump's criminality.
"I've said many times that the president's words were reckless that day," Pence told Bash. "I had no right to overturn the election. But while his words were reckless, based on what I know, I'm not yet convinced that they were criminal."