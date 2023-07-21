'He's Just So Stupid': Joe Scarborough Viciously Trolls Donald Trump for 'Threatening' Special Counsel Jack Smith
MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough slammed Donald Trump for "threatening" special counsel Jack Smith over his potential prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Morning Joe host ridiculed Trump and called him "so stupid" after the embattled ex-president claimed that Smith putting him behind bars would be "very dangerous."
The Hagues' Smith was appointed as special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice's missing classified documents probes, which Trump was indicted for in June. This week, Trump revealed he was sent a target letter related to Smith's January 6 investigation.
During an interview with radio host Simon Conway, the GOP frontrunner was asked about the possibility of being sent to prison should he be convicted in Smith's indictments. Trump repeatedly told Conway that it would be "very dangerous" if he was sentenced to serve time behind bars.
The Republican explained the decision would be "dangerous" because "we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016."
During Friday's show, Scarborough ridiculed Trump's remarks and claimed he was "talking like a mobster."
"Yeah, I don’t know if Donald Trump understands he’s doing well," the Morning Joe host said. "He’s talking like a mobster. Yeah, it’d be a shame if they’d be very dangerous for Jack Smith it..."
"Wouldn’t want another riot…," Mika Brzezinski added in the same mocking tone.
Scarborough continued his train of thought on how "stupid" Trump was regarding his public statements against Smith.
"He’s just so stupid! He really is. He just doesn’t understand," the MSNBC anchor said. "He’s going up against the feds."
Scarborough held little back as he launched into a tirade against the Republican candidate and claimed Trump was unaware his usual tactics weren't going to work.
"He doesn’t understand that he can’t bully and bluster and threaten his way out of criminal charges that are coming because he broke the law, because he stole nuclear secrets, because he stole secret plans to attack Iran, because he stole secret military secrets, because he has people all around him," Scarborough said of the twice-indicted former president. "All around him on January the sixth."
Scarborough noted that those "that are testifying against him" were not his political enemies or even "moderate Republicans." They were "all Trumpers."
"Donald Trump, everybody that he has ever hired has gone before the grand jury," the anchor added. "Everybody that was around him, January the sixth went before the grand jury. All Trumpers! And he’s going to be charged for some of the most serious crimes in America."
Scarborough claimed Trump should have sought a plea deal through his attorneys, but instead "he goes on an Iowa radio show and like a mobster, threatens Jack Smith."