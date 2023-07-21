'He's Just So Stupid': Joe Scarborough Viciously Trolls Donald Trump for 'Threatening' Special Counsel Jack Smith

Scarborough continued his train of thought on how "stupid" Trump was regarding his public statements against Smith.

"He’s just so stupid! He really is. He just doesn’t understand," the MSNBC anchor said. "He’s going up against the feds."

Scarborough held little back as he launched into a tirade against the Republican candidate and claimed Trump was unaware his usual tactics weren't going to work.

"He doesn’t understand that he can’t bully and bluster and threaten his way out of criminal charges that are coming because he broke the law, because he stole nuclear secrets, because he stole secret plans to attack Iran, because he stole secret military secrets, because he has people all around him," Scarborough said of the twice-indicted former president. "All around him on January the sixth."