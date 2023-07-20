'He Needs to Endorse Me—Today!' Trump's Threat to Kevin McCarthy REVEALED: House Speaker Brokered Peace Instead, Pledged to Vote To Expunge The Don's Impeachments in Bid 'To Calm' Raging Ex-Prez
Donald Trump threatened Kevin McCarthy in an effort to secure the House Speaker’s 2024 election endorsement, RadarOnline.com has learned. Instead, McCarthy allegedly offered to expunge the former president’s two impeachments.
In the latest development to come as Trump fights for every endorsement he can ahead of next year’s election, sources familiar with the matter revealed that the embattled ex-president is “furious” House Speaker McCarthy has not yet backed him.
McCarthy angered the former president further last month when the House Speaker suggested on live national television that Trump “may not be” the GOP’s best candidate for president in 2024.
“He needs to endorse me — today!” Trump reportedly raged ahead of a campaign event in New Hampshire last month, according to Politico.
Instead of endorsing him, McCarthy reportedly promised Trump that he would hold a House vote to expunge the two impeachments against the former president.
McCarthy also initially told his aides that the expungement vote would be held sometime before the House recess in August, but the timeline has since been pushed back to sometime “by the end of September.”
Although some sources believed McCarthy made the promise “reflexively to save his own skin,” Trump has reportedly brought up the matter “in every call” he has had with the House Speaker ever since.
Meanwhile, some senior Republicans indicated an expungement vote would “divide” the GOP ranks and “embarrass” Trump further if the vote failed.
“I’m for Trump,” one senior GOP member told Politico this week. “The problem is: If you have an expungement, and it goes to the floor and fails — which it probably will — then the media will treat it like it’s a third impeachment, and it will show disunity among Republican ranks.”
“It’s a huge strategic risk,” the GOP source added.
“I think it’s more of a messaging thing to please Trump,” another GOP insider told Politico.
McCarthy also reportedly explained that he cannot endorse the ex-president’s 2024 bid because he “needs to look neutral” if the House is to successfully expunge Trump’s two impeachments.
Trump and his team are reportedly growing impatient, and they allegedly warned McCarthy that “there will be consequences” if the expungement vote is not held soon.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s legal problems worsened this week when Special Counsel Jack Smith indicated the former president would be charged for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th grand Jury Investigation, and giving me very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump said on Tuesday.
If true, that would mark the third criminal indictment against Trump since he left office in January 2021.
