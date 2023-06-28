'MORON': Trump Aides Openly Diss Kevin McCarthy After He Doubted Ex-Prez's Ability to Win in 2024 — as War Breaks Out in GOP

A new report from inside the Beltway detailed the all-out war that broke out in Republican ranks after McCarthy flubbed the party line when asked if he thought Trump could win an election despite all the former president's mounting legal troubles.

“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” said McCarthy, referring to a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump matchup. “The question is: ‘Is he the strongest to win the election?’ I don’t know that answer.”