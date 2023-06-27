'These are the Papers': Audio Recording of Donald Trump Discussing Classified Documents Leaks

The audio recording released Monday night on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 was recorded during a 2021 conversation with staffers and Mark Meadow's ghostwriters at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump was quoted in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment as telling those present at his Bedminster club, "These are the papers."

The newly unveiled recording provided further context for the conversation, particularly the tone in which the nation's classified security materials were being discussed.

