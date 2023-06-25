Donald Trump is Accused of Siphoning Off Campaign Donations to Pay Legal Bills, Report Claims

"When Mr. Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign in November, for every dollar raised online, 99 cents went to his campaign, and a penny went to Save America," Haberman and Goldmacher wrote in the expose.

"But internet archival records show that sometime in February or March, he adjusted that split. Now his campaign's share has been reduced to 90 percent of donations, and 10 percent goes to Save America," she continued. "And the existence of the group has allowed Mr. Trump to have his small donors pay for his legal expenses, rather than paying for them himself."