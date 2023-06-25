Your tip
Donald Trump is Accused of Siphoning Off Campaign Donations to Pay Legal Bills, Report Claims

A reporter for The New York Times claims that Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly using funds from his 2024 presidential campaign to cover his legal expenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher published a story on Sunday that detailed Trump's online fundraising and a change they noticed on the ex-prez's website.

"When Mr. Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign in November, for every dollar raised online, 99 cents went to his campaign, and a penny went to Save America," Haberman and Goldmacher wrote in the expose.

"But internet archival records show that sometime in February or March, he adjusted that split. Now his campaign's share has been reduced to 90 percent of donations, and 10 percent goes to Save America," she continued. "And the existence of the group has allowed Mr. Trump to have his small donors pay for his legal expenses, rather than paying for them himself."

The report indicates that the arrangement allows Trump to skirt around the rules declaring that PACs can't spend money directly on a candidate’s campaign, and a campaign committee can't directly pay for things for Trump's personal benefit.

The implications of this change are still unclear, but it will surely raise eyebrows among those closely following Trump's political and legal maneuvers.

Since his loss in the 2020 presidential election, the former President has faced numerous investigations into his actions while in office, and his finances have also come under scrutiny.

Trump is accused of violating seven federal laws but faces 37 separate charges in relation to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, where Trump stored several boxes of classified documents. If he is found guilty, the GOP politician could face up to 100 years behind bars.

This latest move to divert funds from his campaign raises questions about how he plans to pay for mounting legal fees, as well as the financial stability of his political action committee.

