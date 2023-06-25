'100 Times Bigger Than Watergate': Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden is Taking Orders From China Because He's 'Compromised' by Son Hunter’s Shady Dealings
Former President Donald Trump linked new revelations about Hunter Biden's business dealings to what he characterized as President Joe Biden's inaction over China's efforts to build a spy base in Cuba, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a speech on Saturday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority gala in Washington D.C., Trump reacted to recent claims by an IRS whistleblower that the agency secretly obtained a WhatsApp message in 2017 from Hunter to Henry Zhao, the chief executive of Harvest Fund Management.
In the exchange, the embattled first son named his dad to pressure Zhao to fulfill a business commitment.
"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Biden wrote.
Reacting to the scandal, Trump described Biden as a "compromised president" and suggested that past business dealings were influencing Biden's policies.
"Within ten days, the Bidens got $5.1 million from China for absolutely no reason. They got $5.1 million. In fact, they've taken tens of millions of dollars from China. And that's probably why, maybe he's not complaining about the fact that they're building military bases in Cuba. Maybe that's the reason," Trump claimed.
He added: "This is truly 100 times bigger than Watergate. This is a much bigger story than Watergate. That's why Biden doesn't mind that China has opened up these military installations," he said. "He's basically said, it's okay. He's not doing anything, even saying anything. He's not talking about it."
China and Cuba are believed to have reached a secret agreement for an eavesdropping facility to allow the Chinese to scoop up electronic communications.
The Biden administration has downplayed the report, stating that it is an ongoing issue that predates the administration.
However, an official report from January 2021 found that the administration had been briefed on a "number of sensitive PRC efforts around the world to expand its overseas logistics, basing, and collection infrastructure globally to allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distance."
The report also named several sites that China is said to have considered, spanning the Atlantic Ocean, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, two IRS whistle-blowers shared a series of text messages Hunter wrote to Zhao with the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee.
"I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father," Biden allegedly wrote.
"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."
Trump's speech also attracted attention with his promise to "drop the hammer" on China if they refused to abandon the proposed base and he was elected.
