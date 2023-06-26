Airtime Rivalry: Donald Trump Slams Fox News Coverage of Ron DeSantis' 'Very Boring' Conference

"The DeSanctus speech was just a rehash of all the things I did to have the safest and strongest Border in U.S. history. Also, I'm up on him by 40 points, & also up big on Biden!" the 2024 hopeful continued.

Trump slammed Fox for icing him out, drawing attention to their decline in viewership before blasting the network for wanting him "to show up and get them ratings for their 'Presidential' Debate, where I'm leading the field by 40 points," posting polls to support his message.

He added, "All they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he's dropping like a rock. Sorry FoxNews, life doesn't work that way!!!"