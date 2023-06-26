Airtime Rivalry: Donald Trump Slams Fox News Coverage of Ron DeSantis' 'Very Boring' Conference
Donald Trump put Fox News on blast for its coverage of rival Ron DeSantis speaking during a town hall meeting in Eagle Pass, Texas, claiming the media giant refused to give him an equal and fair amount of airtime after recent appearances.
The former president took to Twitter with his outrage on Monday as he and DeSantis are both set to appear at late-morning events in New Hampshire tomorrow, RadarOnline.com can report.
The federation will be hosting Trump at its traditional "Lilac Luncheon" in Concord, while DeSantis will be holding a town hall in Hollis around the same time.
"FoxNews just covered, from beginning to end, the Ron DeSanctimonious very boring news conference at the Border, but didn't cover one minute of my two big speeches on Saturday and Sunday night, one for Faith & Freedom in D.C., the other about trade in Michigan, where I was presented with the 'Man of the Decade' Award," Trump wrote.
"The DeSanctus speech was just a rehash of all the things I did to have the safest and strongest Border in U.S. history. Also, I'm up on him by 40 points, & also up big on Biden!" the 2024 hopeful continued.
Trump slammed Fox for icing him out, drawing attention to their decline in viewership before blasting the network for wanting him "to show up and get them ratings for their 'Presidential' Debate, where I'm leading the field by 40 points," posting polls to support his message.
He added, "All they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he's dropping like a rock. Sorry FoxNews, life doesn't work that way!!!"
Just last week, Trump called Fox News "a hostile network" during an interview with Bret Baier, saying it was not likely he would be a part of the first 2024 Republican primary debates due to his lead in the polls. "Why would I let these people take shots at me?" Trump asked, noting he still hadn't made his final decision on the matter.
More recently, the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women released a statement asking DeSantis to reschedule his event.
"This attempt to pull focus from our Lilac Luncheon only diminishes the efforts of the Republican women in New Hampshire who are volunteers, working hard to provide opportunities for our membership to have access to all the candidates," it read in part.
Trump has since told his supporters he's not concerned over his rival's 2024 bid after hearing DeSantis' aggressive immigration and border security policy.
"He is a failed candidate, whose sole purpose in making the trip was to reiterate the fact that he would do all of the things done by me in creating the strongest Border, by far, in U.S. history. A total waste of time!"
Meanwhile, campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin said DeSantis is on a mission.
"Governor DeSantis is working tirelessly to ensure his message to restore sanity to this country and lead our Great American Comeback reaches every last primary voter in New Hampshire, and we have a top-notch organization in the state to help him do that."