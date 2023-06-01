Ron DeSantis Lashes Out at Journalist After Being Accused of 'Not Taking Questions From Voters'
Ron DeSantis gave reporters a taste of his rumored "fiery temper" during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Instead of taking questions from the throngs of journalists at the event, the controversial Florida governor was busy posing for photos and speaking with attendees as reporters attempted to pepper him with questions about the upcoming 2024 election.
“Why not take any questions from voters, governor?” NBC News personality Steve Peoples asked DeSantis in a video shared to Twitter. “Governor, how come you’re not taking questions from voters?”
“People are coming up to me, talking to me. What are you talking about? I’m out here working with people," DeSantis retorted after he was finished taking a photo with fans. "Are you blind? Are you blind?"
People replied, “I’m not blind, no,” to which DeSantis said, “OK, so people are coming up to me ... talking to me [about] whatever they want to talk to me about.”
This isn't the first time the 44-year-old politician has been slammed for his alleged bad attitude at political events. Earlier this year, one of his former advisors spilled to ABC News, "Ron always had a problem with letting attacks get to him and getting visibly shaken by them."
Heather Beaven — who debated DeSantis over a decade ago before losing to him in the 2012 congressional race — also claimed the governor is known for going "right to anger" when challenged in debates.
"There's no humor punch-back," she said at the time. "There was him in control, and then flashes of fiery temper."
"It's just a thin skin. He gets a little aggressive, he gets a little temperamental, he doesn't like to be corrected," she explained. "There's an air of 'You don't have the right to question me.'"
DeSantis has been facing steady backlash ever since he announced his presidential campaign earlier this month.
As Radar previously reported, political commentator Megyn Kelly dubbed his anticipated Twitter Spaces announcement an "epic fail" after the audio stream suffered repeated technical difficulties.
"It was embarrassing and awkward and had the bewildering, unsteadying feel of a disaster unfolding before your very eyes," she said on The Megyn Kelly Show.