Top DeSantis Aide Spars With Teenager Over Botox and Ukraine Hours After Disastrous 2024 Campaign Launch
A senior aide to Ron DeSantis was criticized this week after arguing with a teenager about Botox and Ukraine less than 24 hours after the Florida governor’s disastrous 2024 campaign launch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising back-and-forth took place on Thursday as Christina Pushaw and a 16-year-old Donald Trump supporter named “GOP Josh” sparred on Twitter.
Screenshots showed that the argument began after the teenager slammed Pushaw for her apparent penchant for Botox injections.
“How much of the $1M DeStablishment raised yesterday will go towards your Botox?” the 16-year-old Trump supporter asked.
“Does your mom know what you are doing on the internet?” Pushaw quickly replied.
The teenager dubbed “GOP Josh” then accused Pushaw of being a “Ukraine simp” due to her previous work with former Georgia President and Ukrainian governor Mikheil Saakashvili.
“He’s literally a child LOL,” DeSantis’ top advisor tweeted shortly after the clash. “I thank God Twitter wasn’t a thing when I was his age. I might have embarrassed myself the same way. Look he has plenty of time to grow up and learn something, and I wish him well.”
“And trust me I learn something new every day,” Pushaw wrote in another tweet. “Humility is the most important lesson. I hope one day he gets there!”
Pushaw’s decision to entertain “GOP Josh” and argue with the teenager ultimately created concern among social media users and high-profile Republicans – particularly because the incident took place less than 24 hours after DeSantis officially launched his 2024 White House Bid.
“Things are going well in the DeSantis campaign,” wrote one Twitter user alongside a screenshot of the argument. “His campaign press secretary is currently arguing with a 16-year-old on Twitter about her botox injections.”
“If the most senior advisor on your presidential campaign is arguing with a 16-year-old high school student on Twitter I don’t think you are winning the primary,” added New York Young Republican Club president Gavin Wax.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the DeSantis team came under fire on Wednesday evening after the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign rollout suffered a number of issues.
Although the GOP lawmaker took to Twitter Spaces to kick off his presidential campaign alongside Elon Musk and David Sacks, technical difficulties prevented more than 600,000 viewers from tuning in to the event.
Meanwhile, the platform repeatedly crashed before DeSantis could officially announce his 2024 presidential bid.
"It was embarrassing and awkward and had the bewildering, unsteadying feel of a disaster unfolding before your very eyes," conservative journalist Megyn Kelly said of the disastrous campaign rollout.
"You can't look away and yet you're viscerally uncomfortable watching too.”